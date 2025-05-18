Sport / Rugby

Bulls and Sharks face awkward URC quarterfinal clashes

SA teams on a collision course if they advance to next round

18 May 2025 - 17:14
by LIAM DEL CARME
Akker van der Merwe of the Bulls on his way to scoring his try in their United Rugby Championship victory against the Dragons at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS
The Bulls and Sharks are on a collision course for the semifinals in the United Rugby Championship (URC) after they grabbed second and third spots on the points table in the final round of league matches at the weekend.

The Bulls stampeded the Dragons 55-15 in Pretoria, while the Sharks got the better of the Scarlets in a drab 12-3 win in Durban. Leinster topped the table after beating Glasgow Warriors 13-5, which condemned the Scottish team to fourth spot on the ladder.

Before the Bulls and Sharks can commence hostilities, however, they have potentially awkward home quarterfinal clashes against Edinburgh and Munster, respectively.

Edinburgh won April’s fixture against the Bulls in Scotland but are yet to beat the Bulls in Pretoria. They have, however, come close on a few occasions.

The Sharks potentially face even greater peril when they host the 2023 champions Munster. The Irish outfit are particularly difficult to put down in knock-out matches and their march to the title two years ago will forever be etched in the competition’s folklore.

Munster served a reminder of their prowess in knock-out rugby when they dumped two-time champions La Rochelle away from home from the Champions Cup in April. The Sharks will have to be better than they were against the Scarlets if they are to beat the belligerent Munstermen.

Though they secured fifth spot on the table with their 34-24 win over Cardiff on Friday the Stormers did not get the matchup they desired in the quarterfinals. Instead of travelling to Durban they now have to pack for Glasgow for a clash against the defending champions.

Should they beat Franco Smith’s team their reward is likely be a semifinal against desperately title seeking Leinster.

The Stormers will need no reminding of their defeat to the Warriors in Stellenbosch earlier in the campaign. In fact, after winning their first clash against the Warriors in the URC in 2022, the Stormers have now lost four in a row against the Glaswegians.

That defeat in Stellenbosch came at great cost but personnel wise John Dobson’s team has been in far better shape of late.

Leinster will play the Scarlets in the other quarterfinal despite the Welsh team’s defeat in Durban.

They grabbed eighth spot after Cardiff and Benetton suffered heartbreak in Cape Town and Cork in the final round.

The Lions finished 11th after they recorded a heart-stopping 29-28 win over the Ospreys in Johannesburg.

‘Class and energy’ of 20-year-old Pollock place him in British and Irish Lions team

Youthful England flanker the standout selection for Andy Farrell’s 38-man squad to tour Australia
Sport
1 week ago

SA teams gear up for Welsh invasion

Bulls are in the URC top four, Sharks target home quarterfinal while Stormers and Lions need to win to stay in the race
Sport
1 week ago

Debate rages as Farrell prepares to unveil Lions squad

Among the questions facing the coach is whether to select his son for the team to tour Australia
Sport
1 week ago

Junior Boks left reeling after Australia stage fightback to win

From 17-0 up after halftime, the SA side faltered before a stunning try spree from their opponents
Sport
1 week ago

Blitzboks’ best qualities on display in Los Angeles

SA sevens side crowned winners at world championship
Sport
1 week ago

GAVIN RICH: It takes more than one brilliant No 10 these days

While Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a cut above the rest, it would be foolish to build a team around him alone
Opinion
2 weeks ago
