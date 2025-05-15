Sport / Rugby

Final push for SA teams as URC pool stages conclude

Bulls, Sharks and Stormers in contention for title while Lions aim to win last game

15 May 2025 - 19:23
by Sports Staff
Marcell Coetzee goes on the attack during the Bulls victory over Cardiff Rugby at Loftus last weekend. Picture: JOHAN ORTON/GALLO IMAGES
SA’s three United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinalists, the Bulls, Sharks, and Stormers, will have their sights set on building winning momentum with an eye on the playoffs as the curtain drops on the pool stages this weekend, while the Lions will look to wrap up their campaign on a high note.

The Bulls will be guaranteed a second-place finish if they do not lose their final pool match, but they will be aware of the need to maintain winning momentum with a home quarterfinal already lined up.

The Sharks will do everything in their power to leap into third place above the Glasgow Warriors, who face off against log-leaders Leinster; and the Stormers will be determined to hold onto their fifth place standing for an easier route to the grand final should these teams emerge as one of the last two standing in the cross-hemisphere spectacle.

The Stormers kick off the weekend’s action on Friday against Cardiff in Cape Town, while a jam-packed Saturday awaits as the Bulls take on the Dragons in Pretoria, the Lions host the Ospreys in Johannesburg, and the Sharks meet the Scarlets in Durban.

The Lions will have all the makings of a desperate team to finish their season on a positive note against the Ospreys at Ellis Park

In Cape Town, the Stormers will enter their match against Cardiff as the overwhelming favourites with home ground advantage and three successive victories in the competition to their name, to add to the fact that they will be high on confidence after securing their quarterfinal spot last weekend.

The Capetonians will also draw inspiration from the fact that the Welsh outfit have won only three away games this season, but they will be careful about underestimating the ninth-placed opposition who still have one last shot of sneaking into the playoffs.

The Bulls, meanwhile, will enter their clash against the last-placed Dragons with the odds stacked heavily in their favour after coming off six consecutive wins in the tournament and only one defeat at Loftus Versfeld this season.

With 167 more points scored than the Dragons and 236 fewer points conceded in their 17 matches to date, they will have all the confidence they need to come away with their 14th victory of the season.

The Lions will have all the makings of a desperate team to finish their season on a positive note against the Ospreys at Ellis Park after suffering four defeats in their past five URC outings — the last of which was a heart-wrenching 32-19 defeat against the Scarlets.

In Durban, the Sharks will have all the motivation they need to emerge victorious against sixth-placed Scarlets, but they will be wary that the visitors come off a morale-boosting victory against the Lions, while they also went down by fewer than seven points in four of their five away games to add to a draw, which could pave the way for a mighty battle. 

That said, the KwaZulu-Natalians come off three vital victories in a row — only one of which was at home — and they will be well aware that they need to improve on their performance against the Ospreys last week to deliver the standard of rugby required to secure a semifinal berth at the end of May.

SA Rugby Media 

Lions playoff hopes dashed after loss to Scarlets

Saturday's results had already confirmed the Lions' chances of reaching the playoffs were no more.
Sport
4 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Conversation needed on SA’s approach to selection of overseas-based players

Selecting players for the national team is a double-edged sword that cannot be allowed to continue unchecked
Sport
3 days ago

SA teams gear up for Welsh invasion

Bulls are in the URC top four, Sharks target home quarterfinal while Stormers and Lions need to win to stay in the race
Sport
1 week ago

Wins over Munster and Warriors boost URC prospects, says Bulls coach

Two remaining league matches are at home to Cardiff and the Dragons
Sport
2 weeks ago

Stormers have their work cut out in the form of Benneton

Director of rugby Dobson will expect more from his team on Saturday after Connacht expose frailties
Sport
2 weeks ago

Lions see, hear no evil amid din over Ivan van Rooyen’s suitability

The head coach’s job is on the line as the URC top eight is likely out of reach for the fourth straight season
Sport
3 weeks ago

Temperature rises as Bulls, Warriors brace for Scotstoun dust-up

The game is a shoot-out for second spot on the URC log and home ground advantage in the semifinals
Sport
3 weeks ago
