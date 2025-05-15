Eight uncapped players invited to second Bok alignment camp

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday named a group of 54 local and overseas-based players to attend the team’s second alignment camp, including newcomers Juarno Augustus, Vincent Tshituka and Ntokozo Makhaza.
The camp will take place in person in Cape Town for local players on May 22 and virtually for players based outside SA on May 23.
Thirty-six players will attend the in-person camp, while 18 plying their trade in Japan and the northern hemisphere will join virtually, training schedules permitting.
Augustus, who was named the World Rugby Under-20 Player of the Year after a sterling performance for the Junior Boks in Georgia in 2017, has been a standout player for the Northampton Saints this season. Congolese-born Tshituka recently received his SA ID, clearing him to represent SA.
Makhaza will join the Cheetahs for the Currie Cup after being named 2024 FNB Varsity Cup Player of the Tournament where he played for eventual champions, the University of Cape Town.
𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Rassie Erasmus has named a group of 54 local and overseas-based players to attend the Springboks' second alignment camps, with Juarno Augusts, Vincent Tshituka, and Ntokozo Makhaza invited to their first national alignment camps. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/J08ZJU4dgK
The group includes eight uncapped players — Augustus, Tshituka, Makhaza, Renzo du Plessis, Neethling Fouche, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Marnus van der Merwe and Cobus Wiese.
Five players — Frans Malherbe, Elrigh Louw, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie and Trevor Nyakane — were not considered due to injuries.
The camp will include a series of boardroom sessions as the Boks gear up for the international season, which kicks off on June 28 with the first-ever home game between the Springboks and Barbarians.
That is followed by the Incoming Series, the Rugby Championship and the traditional end-of-the-year tour in November.
Erasmus said he was pleased with the quality of the group named.
“This is an exciting bunch of players who have all made their mark in their respective competitions this season, and we are thrilled to invite a few talented new players to the camp,” he said.
“They have all made a strong statement in big competitions under immense pressure at times.
“It’s always difficult to reduce the size of the squad with the abundance of talent in SA rugby, but we were limited in the number of players we could select for the camp, and we are confident we have sufficient cover in all positions within this group.”
Players invited to in-person Springbok alignment camp (alphabetical)
Forwards:Renzo du Plessis (Lions), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Neethling Fouche (Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (both Sharks), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (all Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).
Backs:Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi (all Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker (all Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Ntokozo Makhaza (UCT), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe (both Lions), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams (Sharks).
Players invited to virtual Springbok camp
Forwards:Juarno Augustus (Northampton Saints), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets).
Eight uncapped players invited to second Bok alignment camp
Juarno Augustus, Vincent Tshituka and Ntokozo Makhaza get first-time call-ups from coach Rassie Erasmus
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday named a group of 54 local and overseas-based players to attend the team’s second alignment camp, including newcomers Juarno Augustus, Vincent Tshituka and Ntokozo Makhaza.
The camp will take place in person in Cape Town for local players on May 22 and virtually for players based outside SA on May 23.
Thirty-six players will attend the in-person camp, while 18 plying their trade in Japan and the northern hemisphere will join virtually, training schedules permitting.
Augustus, who was named the World Rugby Under-20 Player of the Year after a sterling performance for the Junior Boks in Georgia in 2017, has been a standout player for the Northampton Saints this season. Congolese-born Tshituka recently received his SA ID, clearing him to represent SA.
Makhaza will join the Cheetahs for the Currie Cup after being named 2024 FNB Varsity Cup Player of the Tournament where he played for eventual champions, the University of Cape Town.
The group includes eight uncapped players — Augustus, Tshituka, Makhaza, Renzo du Plessis, Neethling Fouche, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Marnus van der Merwe and Cobus Wiese.
Five players — Frans Malherbe, Elrigh Louw, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie and Trevor Nyakane — were not considered due to injuries.
The camp will include a series of boardroom sessions as the Boks gear up for the international season, which kicks off on June 28 with the first-ever home game between the Springboks and Barbarians.
That is followed by the Incoming Series, the Rugby Championship and the traditional end-of-the-year tour in November.
Erasmus said he was pleased with the quality of the group named.
“This is an exciting bunch of players who have all made their mark in their respective competitions this season, and we are thrilled to invite a few talented new players to the camp,” he said.
“They have all made a strong statement in big competitions under immense pressure at times.
“It’s always difficult to reduce the size of the squad with the abundance of talent in SA rugby, but we were limited in the number of players we could select for the camp, and we are confident we have sufficient cover in all positions within this group.”
Players invited to in-person Springbok alignment camp (alphabetical)
Forwards: Renzo du Plessis (Lions), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Neethling Fouche (Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (both Sharks), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (all Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).
Backs: Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi (all Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker (all Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Ntokozo Makhaza (UCT), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe (both Lions), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams (Sharks).
Players invited to virtual Springbok camp
Forwards: Juarno Augustus (Northampton Saints), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets).
Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (DynaBoars), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier).
SA Rugby media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GAVIN RICH: Conversation needed on SA’s approach to selection of overseas-based ...
Rassie spells out how ‘lekka’ he feels about Bok Bomb Squad’s survival
Boks covering their bases in first alignment camp
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.