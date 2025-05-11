Sport / Rugby

Lions playoff hopes dashed after loss to Scarlets

Sixth-placed Llanelli Scarlets leave the Gauteng side in 13th place in the URC after 32-19 defeat

11 May 2025 - 18:40
by Sports Staff
Loan Lloyd of Llanelli Scarlets evades a tackle in their United Rugby Championship win against the Lions and Scarlets at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Sixth-placed Llanelli Scarlets left the Lions rooted in 13th place in the United Rugby Championship inflicting a 32-19 defeat on the Gauteng side at Ellis Park on Sunday.

Saturday night’s results had already confirmed the Lions' fading chances of reaching the playoffs were no more.

The Lions, outscored three tries to one, could not recover from going 14-0 down inside the opening 30 minutes. 

The defeat was the Lions’ 10th in 17 URC matches this season.

Scorers

Lions — Tries: Nicoe Steyn, Richard Kriel (2). Conversions: Kade Wolhuter, Lubabalo Dobela

Scarlets — Tries: Blair Murray (2), Taine Plumtree, Johnny Williams. Conversions: Sam Costelow (3). Penalties: Costelow (2)

GAVIN RICH: Lions lack depth to compete across three competitions

Team needs to secure URC playoff spot and qualification for the Champions Cup to lift mood
Opinion
1 week ago

Wins over Munster and Warriors boost URC prospects, says Bulls coach

Two remaining league matches are at home to Cardiff and the Dragons
Sport
1 week ago

Lions need to perform a circus act and hope others crash

Gauteng side believe they can reach the URC top eight, but their entire business model needs a rethink
Sport
2 weeks ago
