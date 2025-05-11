Lions playoff hopes dashed after loss to Scarlets
Sixth-placed Llanelli Scarlets leave the Gauteng side in 13th place in the URC after 32-19 defeat
11 May 2025 - 18:40
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Sixth-placed Llanelli Scarlets left the Lions rooted in 13th place in the United Rugby Championship inflicting a 32-19 defeat on the Gauteng side at Ellis Park on Sunday.
Saturday night’s results had already confirmed the Lions' fading chances of reaching the playoffs were no more.
The Lions, outscored three tries to one, could not recover from going 14-0 down inside the opening 30 minutes.
The defeat was the Lions’ 10th in 17 URC matches this season.
Scorers
Lions — Tries: Nicoe Steyn, Richard Kriel (2). Conversions: Kade Wolhuter, Lubabalo Dobela
Scarlets — Tries: Blair Murray (2), Taine Plumtree, Johnny Williams. Conversions: Sam Costelow (3). Penalties: Costelow (2)
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.