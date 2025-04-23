Temperature rises as Bulls, Warriors brace for Scotstoun dust-up

Scott Cummings in action during a Glasgow Warriors training session at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Monday. Picture: ROSS MACDONALD/SNS GROUP VIA GETTY IMAGES
The Bulls may be heading to Glasgow for revenge, but the home side have warned them to expect a “slaughterhouse” when they arrive at the Scotstoun Stadium on Friday for their United Rugby Championship (URC) fixture.
The war of words is likely to escalate before the fixture, where the South Africans have made it particularly clear they are looking to avenge their defeat in 2024’s grand final at Loftus Versfeld, where Franco Smith’s side upset their hopes of a first title in the tournament.
Jake White made it clear after the team’s win over Munster that they were heading to face the Warriors with one thing on their minds — victory.
White was more than happy to paint a target on the backs of the home side and said the Bulls had aimed for this fixture since starting their preseason.
But if anyone expected it would go down well and Glasgow’s coaches would just take a back seat and wait for revenge, they were mistaken.
Instead, Glasgow attack coach Nigel Carolan has upped the ante by raising the temperature for the match as it edges closer.
Not only were Glasgow ready for the Bulls’ “revenge” talk, Carolan said, but they should expect they were coming to a slaughterhouse.
“I don’t think we need any motivation this week with the Bulls,” he said. “Obviously, they’re coming with a vendetta. They’re quite open about that.
“They said after the final, when the fixtures came out, it was about April 25 2025.
“Jake White alluded to it again after the Munster game.
“They have a target on our back, and their whole season is really about getting revenge, getting one over us on Friday.
“That’s all fine and well. We know what the challenge is going to be. They’re going to be physical.
“They’re going to be snorting when they come out because the chip is on their shoulder, trying to get revenge on us.”
Carolan said the Warriors would be ready for whatever the Bulls threw at them.
“But the ball is in our court. Any teams that come to Scotstoun should feel they’re coming to the slaughterhouse.
“And when we put our best game on that pitch, it’s very difficult to deal with it.”
While Glasgow have some injury worries — they have to make a final decision on the Scottish international midfield pairing of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones — they at least know Scotland lock Scott Cummings is set to return.
“Sione and Huw are training, but we just don’t want to force them out yet,” Carolan said.
“There’s a lot of rugby still to be played between now and the end of the season.”
Still, with the war of words escalating over the past few days and the game being a de facto shoot-out for second spot on the log, whoever wins could find themselves with home ground advantage should the two meet again in the semifinals.
That won’t spook Glasgow, as they have won at Loftus in a high-pressure environment.
But a victory will give the Bulls momentum and confidence, and that could make a huge difference.
Either way, the game is set to be a cracker, and both sides know they need to be ready. SuperSport.com
Lions chase bonus points in hunt for URC glory
Etzebeth firepower returns to Sharks for Edinburgh and Ulster battles
Bok Women’s ‘Operation Spain’ under way in Alicante
GAVIN RICH: Worst European season yet for SA teams raises questions about its value
Cardiff taken over by Welsh Rugby Union after entering administration
