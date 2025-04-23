Lions see, hear no evil amid din over Ivan van Rooyen’s suitability

Lions scrumhalf Morné van den Berg backs the team's under-pressure coach Ivan van Rooyen. Picture: SYDNEY SESIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
In the 1996 movie The Ghost and the Darkness thorn bush barriers are erected to keep man-eating lions out of a camp.
The under-siege Lions at Ellis Park are doing it the other way by trying to insulate themselves from the increasing din that has erupted about head coach Ivan van Rooyen's continued suitability for the job.
Mathematically it is still possible but the Lions are to all intents and purposes out of top eight reach for the fourth straight season in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Van Rooyen has presided over the Lions for their entire existence in that competition and they are yet to reach a quarterfinal.
Yet, from within, and this is understandable due to contraction obligation, there is the preference to see no evil, hear no evil.
Surely though, the outside voices of discontent must have reached the ears of those inside the cavernous Ellis Park Stadium?
“To be honest, when it is not going so well, you stay away as far as possible,” said the Lions’ Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg. “You don’t want those things to get into your mind.”
Bad news, however, has a way of travelling distances far greater than originally intended.
“But then it does filter through somehow, so you always hear it — somebody calling you, saying, ‘what is going on there?’” Van den Berg conceded.
“We know what is going on in the camp. We know the type of men who are leading us.
“We know who ‘Cash’ [van Rooyen] is, what he stands for, and I am willing to fight for that,” the scrumhalf jumped to the defence of the coach.
“I am willing to fight for each and every coach, each and every player, and the beautiful thing is, they are willing to fight for us. So there is always going to be noise, and at this stage, it is loud.
“But inside here, in the union, we are tight and we are strong and we are willing to fight for each other. And I think that is the most important part of it.”
That kind of bellicose talk will have to be actioned on Saturday if the voices of discontent are to come down a decibel or two.
Connacht, their opponents on Saturday are two places better off on the log. Though Connacht have won just five of their 15 league matches thus far and the Lions six, the visitors looked an accomplished side when they scared the living daylights out of Stormers in Cape Town last weekend.
The tourists, even by Stormers director of rugby John Dobson’s admission, should have won that game.
And while the defeat to Benetton was only the Lions’ second at home this season, a fifth consecutive loss in all competition is weighing heavy in the beleaguered team.
If last week’s match against Benetton was a visit to the Last Chance Saloon, their losing bonus point has given them temporary clemency earning them the right this weekend to one for the road in Tombstone.
Outside the vultures are circling and the undertakers are swigging near the swinging doors. The Lions may yet emerge from Saturday’s match barely standing in the URC but those who have watched them this season are by now thoroughly punch drunk.
Lions see, hear no evil amid din over Ivan van Rooyen’s suitability
The head coach’s job is on the line as the URC top eight is likely out of reach for the fourth straight season
In the 1996 movie The Ghost and the Darkness thorn bush barriers are erected to keep man-eating lions out of a camp.
The under-siege Lions at Ellis Park are doing it the other way by trying to insulate themselves from the increasing din that has erupted about head coach Ivan van Rooyen's continued suitability for the job.
Mathematically it is still possible but the Lions are to all intents and purposes out of top eight reach for the fourth straight season in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Van Rooyen has presided over the Lions for their entire existence in that competition and they are yet to reach a quarterfinal.
Yet, from within, and this is understandable due to contraction obligation, there is the preference to see no evil, hear no evil.
Surely though, the outside voices of discontent must have reached the ears of those inside the cavernous Ellis Park Stadium?
“To be honest, when it is not going so well, you stay away as far as possible,” said the Lions’ Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg. “You don’t want those things to get into your mind.”
Bad news, however, has a way of travelling distances far greater than originally intended.
“But then it does filter through somehow, so you always hear it — somebody calling you, saying, ‘what is going on there?’” Van den Berg conceded.
“We know what is going on in the camp. We know the type of men who are leading us.
“We know who ‘Cash’ [van Rooyen] is, what he stands for, and I am willing to fight for that,” the scrumhalf jumped to the defence of the coach.
“I am willing to fight for each and every coach, each and every player, and the beautiful thing is, they are willing to fight for us. So there is always going to be noise, and at this stage, it is loud.
“But inside here, in the union, we are tight and we are strong and we are willing to fight for each other. And I think that is the most important part of it.”
That kind of bellicose talk will have to be actioned on Saturday if the voices of discontent are to come down a decibel or two.
Connacht, their opponents on Saturday are two places better off on the log. Though Connacht have won just five of their 15 league matches thus far and the Lions six, the visitors looked an accomplished side when they scared the living daylights out of Stormers in Cape Town last weekend.
The tourists, even by Stormers director of rugby John Dobson’s admission, should have won that game.
And while the defeat to Benetton was only the Lions’ second at home this season, a fifth consecutive loss in all competition is weighing heavy in the beleaguered team.
If last week’s match against Benetton was a visit to the Last Chance Saloon, their losing bonus point has given them temporary clemency earning them the right this weekend to one for the road in Tombstone.
Outside the vultures are circling and the undertakers are swigging near the swinging doors. The Lions may yet emerge from Saturday’s match barely standing in the URC but those who have watched them this season are by now thoroughly punch drunk.
Lions need to perform a circus act and hope others crash
Lions chase bonus points in hunt for URC glory
Etzebeth firepower returns to Sharks for Edinburgh and Ulster battles
Bok Women’s ‘Operation Spain’ under way in Alicante
GAVIN RICH: Worst European season yet for SA teams raises questions about its value
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GAVIN RICH: Stormers have what it takes to put bums on seats
Temperature rises as Bulls, Warriors brace for Scotstoun dust-up
Saudi Arabia mulls bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup
Lions need to perform a circus act and hope others crash
Lions chase bonus points in hunt for URC glory
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.