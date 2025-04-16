Sport / Rugby

Lions chase bonus points in hunt for URC glory

We can 100% still make if we do what we need to do, says forwards coach Barend Pieterse

16 April 2025 - 16:26
by LIAM DEL CARME
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Flank Ruan Venter says the Lions are working to rectify their inconsistency. Picture: STEVE HAAGSPORTS/GALLO IMAGES
Flank Ruan Venter says the Lions are working to rectify their inconsistency. Picture: STEVE HAAGSPORTS/GALLO IMAGES

They may feel caged and with their backs to the wall on the points table but the Lions, back at their Ellis Park den for the next four weeks, believe they are still in the United Rugby Championship (URC) hunt.

They go into a four-match sequence starting against Benetton in the knowledge they need to break the shackles as they go on the prowl not just for victory but start the chase for try-scoring bonus points.

“In a perfect world we don’t want to be where we are now,” said forwards coach Barend Pieterse. “We still believe we can make it. Here and there you are probably hoping for other results going your way as well. In our minds we can 100% still make if we do what we need to do.”

This is familiar territory for the Lions. Pieterse recalled last year they found themselves in a similar leaky boat and he had to answer similar questions. “We can only take it game by game,” Pieterse said an all too familiar refrain.

Though the Lions are not as well-stocked with Test or experienced players as the other local franchises, Pieterse was loath to point an accusing finger at their human capital.

“I don’t think that was an excuse. All the guys training here are on a professional level. We can't use that as an excuse,” insisted the former lock.

He agrees though the Lions are wildly inconsistent. “Last year that was one of the things we spoke about. We are definitely not consistent enough. That is going to have to be work for us if we want to be in the top eight and play in Europe.”

Lions’ Bok flank Ruan Venter concurs. “We play three great games then two bad games. Or the other way round. We are working to rectify that.”

Venter is in no doubt the Lions can still mount a concerted challenge in the remaining matches.

“The motivation is there. We made it difficult for ourselves with the results we got on tour,” he said about their recent tour that saw them lose three matches in a row.

“Every player knows we have to win all four and get bonus points to be in the running. There is motivation. We can still make the playoffs. We haven't given up.”

First up they will have to contend with a feisty Benetton team who are hoping to solidify their position in the top eight.

“They’ve had a good season. They played in the Champions Cup and have performed well in the URC,” Venter said.

“We know they love to run the ball and we can expect a lot of ball in play this weekend. It will be a fast-tempo game. That suits them but it also suits us. It is an exciting prospect.”

URC Fixtures

Friday:

  • Edinburgh vs Sharks (8.35pm)

Saturday:

  • Lions vs Benetton Rugby (1.45pm)
  • Ospreys vs Cardiff Rugby (4pm)
  • Stormers vs Connacht (4pm)
  • Munster vs Bulls (6.15pm)
  • Dragons vs Llanelli Scarlets (6.30pm)
  • Leinster vs Ulster (8.35pm)
  • Zebre vs Glasgow Warriors (8.35pm)

GAVIN RICH: Worst European season yet for SA teams raises questions about its value

The Challenge Cup only exists to give the teams not good enough to be in the Champions Cup something to play for
Opinion
2 days ago

Titans and Lions serve up gripping conclusion to season

The Four-Day Series final had almost Test match intensity, says Lions captain
Sport
13 hours ago

It’s up to the Lions and Titans to avert an ugly end to a bright season

Temba Bavuma’s presence for the Lions lends added lustre to the Four-Day Series final at the Wanderers
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Big win gives Nabi and Chiefs a shot in the arm
Sport / Soccer
2.
McIlroy hailed as ‘greatest sports person’ after ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Etzebeth firepower returns to Sharks for ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Proteas call up rookies for Tri-Nation series
Sport / Cricket
5.
Real bank on Bernabeu magic against Arsenal, says ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Lions coach under pressure after Challenge Cup exit

Sport / Rugby

Quest for rugby Cup glory hots up in Europe

Sport / Rugby

Will CSA appoint Shukri Conrad for 2027 World Cup?

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.