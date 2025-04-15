Etzebeth firepower returns to Sharks for Edinburgh and Ulster battles

The return of Bok lock Eben Etzebeth helps give the Sharks a meaner look as they head into their two-match tour to Edinburgh and Ulster in the United Rugby Championship.

With teams jockeying for positions in the top eight, Etzebeth makes a timely return along with fellow Springboks Grant Williams, Lukhanyo Am and Aphelele Fassi. They have been absent due to different ailments, but it is Etzebeth’s return that will perhaps most imbue the team with confidence.

The Sharks at times have lacked leadership, while their forwards, in his absence, haven’t always played with the authority they are capable of.

Recurring concussion symptoms since the end of 2024 gave rise to speculation about Etzebeth’s potential time on the sidelines. The date of his return became murkier when he suffered a hamstring injury at the Bok alignment camp in Cape Town.