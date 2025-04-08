All Blacks hooker endorses time out for more players

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor has returned to New Zealand rubgy after a six-month sabbatical. Picture: PHIL WALTER/Getty Images
Melbourne - New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor returned to rugby refreshed after a six-month sabbatical in 2024 and hopes more of his teammates can benefit from time away from the trenches.
Taylor took time off with the blessing of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) which lets long-serving All Blacks down tools for a period so long as they return to domestic duty.
The sabbaticals are seen as an important means to retain talent in a nation which bars overseas-based players from All Blacks selection.
Yet for every player “saved” by a sabbatical, there is a stampede for the exits at the end of every Rugby World Cup cycle as players chase lucrative club contracts in Japan and Europe.
Some disappear for years, others for good and rugby in New Zealand is poorer for their loss.
While NZR has limited sabbaticals to a small cohort of long-serving All Blacks, Taylor says the governing body could relax the policy to allow more players the option of a break which could rejuvenate a career.
“Yeah, I think so. It’s been something that has been in a few players’ contracts, and whether they’ve wanted to take it ... that’s for them to decide,” the 96-cap All Black said.
“I’ve talked to a couple of players already about what it was like for me. Whether they’re thinking about it themselves, the fact they’re asking the question gives you the sense that maybe they’re seeing some value in it.
“I definitely think there is value, especially if you want to stay in the game as long as possible at a high level.”
Taylor opted to take his sabbatical after helping the All Blacks make the 2023 World Cup final in France.
While the Canterbury Crusaders sorely missed him for most of their failed Super Rugby title defence in 2024, few could begrudge Taylor time out after more than a decade’s service.
Most of the All Blacks granted sabbaticals have spent them playing rugby in Japan to maximise their earnings, including flyhalf Beauden Barrett and lock Brodie Retallick.
Taylor stayed away from the pitch, though, to maximise time with his wife and kids, enjoying simple routines and a bit of family travel.
Wellbeing was not on his radar when he entered the professional ranks but becoming a dad changed his perspective.
“Being away from family with the away trips and all that, that’s where I’ve struggled in the past,” said Taylor, who was speaking as part of a health campaign for NZR’s healthcare partner Bupa.
“Being able to acknowledge that and having the rest and that quality time has been really powerful for me.”
Taylor returned to the field late in 2024’s Super Rugby Pacific season and was straight back into the All Blacks squad under new coach Scott Robertson.
A World Cup winner in England in 2015, Taylor will be 36 when the 2027 tournament is staged in Australia.
While it will be a big ask of his body to last another World Cup cycle, there is precedent in former teammate and hooker Dane Coles who was 36 at France.
“There’s a lot to be done to earn the right to be there as well, and I know the realities of that,” Taylor said.
“But I do think with my body and where I’m at, I’ve still got so much more to give, and learn and grow as a player. I’ve still got that energy and drive.”
