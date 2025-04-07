GAVIN RICH: Bulls hungrier than Sharks for Challenge Cup
Different approaches in round of 16 games show which team is more desperate to win trophy
There was a marked contrast in the way the top two SA teams that were remaining in the Challenge Cup treated their round of 16 games at the weekend and it told us which of the Bulls and Sharks is more desperate to win a trophy for the sake of it being a trophy.
The Sharks have won two trophies in the past 12 months. The first was the Challenge Cup, which was a means for them to get into this season’s edition of the elite Champions Cup, which is the competition all the teams should want to be part of as it is where all the prestige is. As an illustration of that, the Sharks won the final against a team ranked lower than eighth in England the night before the main event, being the Champions Cup final, in front of half the number of fans...
