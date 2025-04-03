Quest for rugby Cup glory hots up in Europe

Franco Smith has built Glasgow Warriors into a team that can compete with the best. Picture: REUTERS
The knock-out stages of the European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will produce some interesting clashes as some teams hope to restore past glories while others are desperate to push new frontiers.
Toulon vs Saracens: The two teams that dominated the previous decade in the Champions Cup are hoping to roll back the years at Stade Mayol in the south of France.
Toulon, who have suffered under financial cutbacks, are slowly recapturing some of their old authority, while Saracens are hoping to regain ground lost after a regulatory setback.
Pool leaders Toulon are likely to progress, especially if the inspirational Baptiste Serin can work his magic.
Glasgow Warriors vs Leicester Tigers: The Champions Cup matchup between Glasgow Warriors and Leicester Tigers is one that pits unquenched ambition against the drive to restore a golden era.
Glasgow Warriors are going places under Franco Smith and look like the next team to join the ranks of Europe’s elite. Smith has steadily built the team from also-rans to genuine contenders.
Their lifting of the United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last season is a testament to their progress.
The Tigers have not had a proper meal for a while, with no Champions Cup success since 2002 when they clinched the competition for a second time.
Bayonne vs Bulls: The Bulls go into this match pondering whether they should change their ways. They have been a compelling force but will need to adjust their game for knock-out rugby as well as conditions abroad.
If their URC campaign is going to meet the ultimate reward they will probably have to win two matches away from home. For that they will need a low-risk game tailored for the occasion, and this Challenge Cup match presents them an opportunity to make those tweaks.
How they set out their stall in selection might give an indication not just how they will go about their game tactically on Saturday, but also how far they believe they can go in this competition.
Lyon vs Sharks: The Sharks’ ability to bounce back has been impressive but it is, of course, also hitched their all too frequent downs. Last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Leinster’s second string line-up would have been another sobering experience, but their Challenge Cup against Lyon on Sunday is a chance to show how seriously they regard the defence of their title.
Their see-saw form has invited many uncomfortable questions about the senior players and head coach John Plumtree, so a performance that yields the desired result should be their priority.
Edinburgh vs Lions: The Lions’ season has started to fall flat. A place in the URC’s top eight is almost out of reach but they can still salvage something from the Challenge Cup. They may have a four/one record against Edinburgh in the URC but winning in the Scottish capital in the Challenge Cup on Friday will prove a tall order.
Even if they beat Edinburgh they face the prospect of meeting the Bulls in the next round. Their recent record against the Bulls is unflattering.
They have the influential Morné van den Berg back, but that may not be enough to arrest their three-match losing streak.
Champions Cup last 16 fixtures
SA times
Friday: Northampton Saints vs ASM Clermont (9pm)
Saturday: Toulon vs Saracens (1.30pm)
Leinster vs Harlequins (4pm)
Castres Olympique vs Benetton Rugby (4pm)
La Rochelle vs Munster (6.30pm)
Glasgow Warriors vs Leicester Tigers (9pm)
Sunday: Union Bordeaux Bégles vs Ulster (1.30pm)
Stade Toulousain vs Sale Sharks (4pm)
Challenge Cup last 16
Friday: Edinburgh vs Lions (9pm)
Section Paloise vs Bath (9pm)
Saturday: Aviron Bayonnais vs Bulls (1.30pm)
Montpellier Hérault vs Gloucester (6.30pm)
USA Perpignan vs Racing 92 (9pm)
Connacht vs Cardiff Rugby (9pm)
Sunday: Lyon OU vs Sharks (6.30pm)
Ospreys vs Scarlets (6.30pm)
