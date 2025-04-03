Blitzboks aim to redeem themselves in Singapore, says Visser

Impi Visser scores a try for the Blitzboks in their HSBC Vancouver Sevens match against Great Britain at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Picture: VAN DER SANDT/GALLO IMAGES
The splendour of Singapore means it is considered a popular shopping destination, but Springbok Sevens co-captain Impi Visser insists that is the last thing on their minds this week.
Instead, the hard-tackling forward said the Blitzboks wanted to redeem themselves by winning the HSBC SVNS Singapore and in doing so put their season back on track, adding that last weekend’s performance in Hong Kong had been unfortunate and one they would not forget.
“We really stuffed up our season,” Visser said.
“Before Hong Kong we were still in the hunt for the overall title, but that has slipped through the net now and that is frustrating as we have been doing well in recent tournaments.
“We have another go at the grand finale in Los Angeles later, but we had our eyes on the series as well, so it was a huge disappointment.”
Visser said it was clear why they had been unsuccessful in Hong Kong.
“We hardly had the ball — the stats show how little possession we had and for a team with so many great attacking strengths, that is just not going to work, as Sevens rugby is all about possession.
“We did not look after the ball when we had it and we could not get the ball away from the opponents. Those are the work-ons this week.”
Visser was adamant those issues could be solved by the weekend.
“It is in our control for sure and if we implement what is expected we will be successful. We have seen that in the past,” he said.
“Look, it is tight on the circuit and anyone can beat anyone on the day, but we know we can be tough opponents if we do things well. And that is exactly what our focus will be this weekend.”
Visser is expecting the South Africans to be around at the business end of the tournament in the National Stadium.
“This is the last tournament of the series and we are determined to go out with a bang. Don’t count us out.”
Blitzboks aim to redeem themselves in Singapore, says Visser
Co-captain says last weekend’s performance in Hong Kong had been unfortunate
