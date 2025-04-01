Lions have work cut out in URC campaign

Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen needs to uplift spirits before Friday's clash against Edinburgh. Picture: SHAUN ROY/GALLO SPORT
It isn’t just the wind that sweeps in from the Scottish coast that will buffet the Lions this season.
Glasgow Warriors, with an 80km/h wind at their back in the first half, downed the Lions 42-0 last weekend — but failure to adapt to conditions isn’t the only reason the Lions have been blown off course this season.
Their capricious form is catching up with them and they are in real danger of not qualifying for the knockout stages of the United Rugby Championship (URC).
Their tour defeats to Cardiff and Glasgow Warriors have left them on the brink of missing out on the quarterfinals for the fourth season in a row.
In 2024, 50 log points proved insufficient, the year before 48 was the threshold, while in the inaugural year of the URC 50 was the benchmark for qualification. The Lions need to go blemish-free in their four remaining matches and score a bonus point in each if they are going to get to 50 points this season. The odds are against them.
Coach Ivan van Rooyen remains sanguine. "It isimportant to us to get full points at home," he said about the Lions' remaining league matches, all at Ellis Park, against Benetton, Connacht, Scarlets and the Ospreys.
"It is still tight but the last four games are non-negotiable. Sixteen points might get you there, 20 should get you there. We areclear about what needs to happen back home."
Van Rooyen may claim to have clarity, but given the Lions’ track record there is reason to believe he is blowing in the wind.
Their lack of squad depth, experience in crucial positions and steel in their tight five have been contributing factors, while the role of their coaching team shouldn’t be above scrutiny should a real inquest of their season be undertaken.
The Lions have made it their stated aim to clinch a maiden spot in the URC quarterfinals this season. It is now almost out of reach. They lack ambition and it is reflected in the way they recruit. Their retention policy is reflected in their log position.
This week Sharks-bound Edwill van der Merwe became the latest player to signal his intention to leave the Lions. The Springbok wing is another high-profile loss for the Lions after flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka and scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba all opted out earlier in the season.
Van Rooyen now has the task of lifting spirits after last weekend’s humbling defeat on the opposite side of the Scottish coast. His team is preparing to take on Edinburgh in the quarterfinals of the Challenge Cup.
Unlike the task that faces them in the URC where they need to win in style, this weekend is about snapping a three-match losing streak.
“We need a different mindset for Edinburgh. A win is enough,” said Van Rooyen. “They’ve got similar possibilities and X-factor as Glasgow. It is important for us to regroup quickly, to learn the lessons. The Scottish guys attack in a particular way.
“It is a big week for us in turning it around. A week in rugby is a long time.”
So is four mediocre seasons, Lions fans might counter.
GAVIN RICH: Local teams have some way to go to match the likes of Leinster
