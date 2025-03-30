Blitzboks edge Kenya to finish ninth in Hong Kong

Siviwe Soyizwapi scored a late try at Kai Tak Stadium on Sunday morning. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
A late try by Siviwe Soyizwapi and successful conversion by Dewald Human saved the Springbok Sevens team more blushes at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, with the converted try moving them past Kenya in the final minute of their playoff at Kai Tak Stadium on Sunday morning (SA time) with a 19-17 victory.
The result confirmed a ninth-place finish in the fifth tournament of the HSBC SVNS season — the first time the Blitzboks have finished outside the top eight.
The Blitzboks were off to a hot start against their African rivals.
Shilton van Wyk ran hard to score, with Ricardo Duarttee’s conversion giving them a 7-0 lead in the opening minute.
Two minutes later Gino Cupido finished another good attacking move by diving over in the corner for a 12-0 lead.
The next 10 minutes belonged to Kenya though as the South Africans fell back into the bad habits that plagued them all weekend.
The Blitzboks conceded a number of breakdown penalties, bringing Kenya back into the game with a try by Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa.
Ryan Oosthuizen was yellow-carded after a high tackle in the lead-up to that try and with a defender down, the men in green and gold allowed Amaitsa to score again, with his conversion drawing the score at the break.
Three minutes into the second half, Kenya took the lead with a try after some poor defence by the Blitzboks, but Soyizwapi came through for his team near the end.
Selvyn Davids, who came off the bench in the second half, provided the spark that was needed and the veteran duly finished.
Human kicked the conversion and SA played out the remaining minute for their third win out of five in the tournament.
Scorers:
SA 19 (12)— Tries: Shilton van Wyk, Gino Cupido, Siviwe Soyizwapi. Conversions: Ricardo Duarttee, Dewald Human.
Kenya 17 (12)— Tries: Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa (2), Patrick Odongo Okong’o. Conversion: Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa.
SA Rugby Communications
Wood sidelined for Forest’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Brighton
Blitzbok recipe a blueprint for success
Le Roux in injury blow for Bulls
Blitzboks in the running again for Hong Kong gold
GAVIN RICH: The good, the bad and ridiculous of United Rugby Championship
