Snyman to let ‘Gino’ out the bottle in Hong Kong
Cape Town winners return for the Hong Kong Sevens competition, with Gino Cupido as secret weapon
27 March 2025 - 18:48
The Springbok Sevens team are ready to let the “Gino” out of the bottle when they face Uruguay, Australia and New Zealand in their pool at the Hong Kong Sevens, which moves to a new venue this year, the 50,000-seater Kai Tak stadium.
The Blitzboks had no luck at the previous venue, the Hong Kong Stadium, in almost three decades, and a change of venue could mean a change of fortunes. Head coach Philip Snyman, though, did not leave anything to chance in the lead-up to the fifth HSBC Sevens tournament this season...
