Blitzbok recipe a blueprint for success

There is a real belief among the players in the Springbok Sevens squad that they are improving as a team and doing the right things well.
This has become a blueprint for them, according to experienced forward Ryan Oosthuizen, who arrived in Hong Kong this week for a seventh time as a Blitzbok.
“We are really in agoodspace,” said Oosthuizen.
“There is a genuine bond among the guys, who enjoy each other’s company off the field too, and that makes for a happy squad who are prepared to work for each other on the field.
“That bodes well for this weekend, where we will face three tough pool opponents in Uruguay, Australia and New Zealand.
“It was almost unreal to think back to 2017, when I came here as a young kid making my debut and now, all these years on, I am almost 30 and about to become a dad. What a journey it has been for me. A wonderful journey.”
Oosthuizen, who will be playing in his 54thHSBC SVNS tournament, said the improvements are real: “We can see the results of the hard work and though we have only reaped some rewards, we are buying into the coaching philosophy and structure.
“Adding to that, our management team are also doing great things. Our strength and conditioning coach, Ghafoer Luckan, keeps us fit, but also fresh for each challenge. That is probably why I am still going, thanks to our medical staff.”
For Zain Davids, who made his debut with Oosthuizen in 2017, this return to Hong Kong will be memorable as well, as he had to overcome a knee injury sustained in Perth and won the race against time to be fit for the trip to Asia.
“I agree with Ryan, our medical team did wonders and still do,” said Davids.
“I had to push hard to get back to a level where I could put myself back into the selection fray and thanks to the medical team’s interventions and support I did so. I am really looking forward to this tournament.”
After 50 world series tournaments, Davids’ assessment of his team seems valid: “We are in agoodspace. Our defence isgoodand we have players with some amazing flair on attack. Add to that the fact that we do play for each other has a positive outcome for all of us.”
Blitzbok recipe a blueprint for success
A genuine bond among sevens players, who enjoy each other’s company off the field too, bodes well
There is a real belief among the players in the Springbok Sevens squad that they are improving as a team and doing the right things well.
This has become a blueprint for them, according to experienced forward Ryan Oosthuizen, who arrived in Hong Kong this week for a seventh time as a Blitzbok.
“We are really in a good space,” said Oosthuizen.
“There is a genuine bond among the guys, who enjoy each other’s company off the field too, and that makes for a happy squad who are prepared to work for each other on the field.
“That bodes well for this weekend, where we will face three tough pool opponents in Uruguay, Australia and New Zealand.
“It was almost unreal to think back to 2017, when I came here as a young kid making my debut and now, all these years on, I am almost 30 and about to become a dad. What a journey it has been for me. A wonderful journey.”
Oosthuizen, who will be playing in his 54th HSBC SVNS tournament, said the improvements are real: “We can see the results of the hard work and though we have only reaped some rewards, we are buying into the coaching philosophy and structure.
“Adding to that, our management team are also doing great things. Our strength and conditioning coach, Ghafoer Luckan, keeps us fit, but also fresh for each challenge. That is probably why I am still going, thanks to our medical staff.”
For Zain Davids, who made his debut with Oosthuizen in 2017, this return to Hong Kong will be memorable as well, as he had to overcome a knee injury sustained in Perth and won the race against time to be fit for the trip to Asia.
“I agree with Ryan, our medical team did wonders and still do,” said Davids.
“I had to push hard to get back to a level where I could put myself back into the selection fray and thanks to the medical team’s interventions and support I did so. I am really looking forward to this tournament.”
After 50 world series tournaments, Davids’ assessment of his team seems valid: “We are in a good space. Our defence is good and we have players with some amazing flair on attack. Add to that the fact that we do play for each other has a positive outcome for all of us.”
SA Rugby Communications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.