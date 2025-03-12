World and SA Rugby scrum down to help former players screen for brain damage

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky at the World Rugby and SA Rugby Brain Health Service launch in Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
Brain injuries have long presented rugby its biggest headache but World Rugby and SA Rugby have held hands to tackle the problem.
They have launched a new Brain Health Service to support former elite SA players in keeping their brain as healthy as their body once they have retired from the game.
SA Rugby said the free service includes an awareness and education component, an online questionnaire and tele-health delivered cognitive assessment with a trained brain health practitioner.
This service assesses players for any brain health warning signs, identifies a baseline result, provides advice on managing risk factors and signposts anyone in need of specialist care.
“Having a service such as the Brain Health Service readily available provides players with peace of mind, knowing they have a trusted resource for any brain health concerns — whether during their playing career or after retirement,” 1995 World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky said.
Wise words from the legend @JiffyRugby but very disturbing to hear @samwarburton_ comments about head injuries in rugby - professionals brains are no different to the kids Sam
CTE is real in rugby and 900 diagnosed players are your proof. Every contact causes damage to the brain pic.twitter.com/gVeeNNOWiC
“It offers a safe and supportive space where players can seek expert guidance and undergo specialised testing designed by leading professionals in the field.”
World Rugby recently evolved and updated its six-point plan, first launched in 2021, to become the most progressive sport in the world on player welfare. A key pillar of the plan is a commitment to support former players.
The Brain Health Service operates alongside the use of new technology for elite players such as smart mouth guards and trials of a lower tackle height in community rugby worldwide.
Funded by World Rugby, the Brain Health Service has been developed using independent, scientifically proven examination techniques. Participants are required to fill in a questionnaire before proceeding to an online consultation with a trained brain health practitioner.
“Player welfare is World Rugby’s priority,” World Rugby’s former chief medical officer and project lead, Dr Martin Raftery, said.
“We are focused on preventing problems players may experience in the future as well as helping them get support for anything they may be dealing with today.
“This new Brain Health Service is the first of its kind in the world and SA is the fourth nation to establish this system that supports players to understand how they can optimise management of their long-term brain health.
“It also provides an important touchpoint with medical professionals to check how players are getting on and help them access any support they need.”
Clint Readhead, SA Rugby’s GM medical, said it was pleased to partner World Rugby and MyPlayers to introduce the service in SA.
“Player welfare is a top priority and we are committed to offering an accessible, comprehensive service with expert guidance to ensure players have the necessary resources for a healthy and fulfilling life beyond rugby.
“This initiative reflects our dedication to supporting former elite players in SA, prioritising their wellbeing even after their playing careers have ended. We see it as the next step in the evolution of player welfare and care that the sport is committed to.”
The Brain Health Service in SA will initially be made available to all former elite players (men and women) and anyone eligible can contact bhs@sarugby.co.za.
World and SA Rugby scrum down to help former players screen for brain damage
Brain Health Service provides players with peace of mind, says Joel Stransky
Brain injuries have long presented rugby its biggest headache but World Rugby and SA Rugby have held hands to tackle the problem.
They have launched a new Brain Health Service to support former elite SA players in keeping their brain as healthy as their body once they have retired from the game.
SA Rugby said the free service includes an awareness and education component, an online questionnaire and tele-health delivered cognitive assessment with a trained brain health practitioner.
This service assesses players for any brain health warning signs, identifies a baseline result, provides advice on managing risk factors and signposts anyone in need of specialist care.
“Having a service such as the Brain Health Service readily available provides players with peace of mind, knowing they have a trusted resource for any brain health concerns — whether during their playing career or after retirement,” 1995 World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky said.
“It offers a safe and supportive space where players can seek expert guidance and undergo specialised testing designed by leading professionals in the field.”
World Rugby recently evolved and updated its six-point plan, first launched in 2021, to become the most progressive sport in the world on player welfare. A key pillar of the plan is a commitment to support former players.
The Brain Health Service operates alongside the use of new technology for elite players such as smart mouth guards and trials of a lower tackle height in community rugby worldwide.
Funded by World Rugby, the Brain Health Service has been developed using independent, scientifically proven examination techniques. Participants are required to fill in a questionnaire before proceeding to an online consultation with a trained brain health practitioner.
“Player welfare is World Rugby’s priority,” World Rugby’s former chief medical officer and project lead, Dr Martin Raftery, said.
“We are focused on preventing problems players may experience in the future as well as helping them get support for anything they may be dealing with today.
“This new Brain Health Service is the first of its kind in the world and SA is the fourth nation to establish this system that supports players to understand how they can optimise management of their long-term brain health.
“It also provides an important touchpoint with medical professionals to check how players are getting on and help them access any support they need.”
Clint Readhead, SA Rugby’s GM medical, said it was pleased to partner World Rugby and MyPlayers to introduce the service in SA.
“Player welfare is a top priority and we are committed to offering an accessible, comprehensive service with expert guidance to ensure players have the necessary resources for a healthy and fulfilling life beyond rugby.
“This initiative reflects our dedication to supporting former elite players in SA, prioritising their wellbeing even after their playing careers have ended. We see it as the next step in the evolution of player welfare and care that the sport is committed to.”
The Brain Health Service in SA will initially be made available to all former elite players (men and women) and anyone eligible can contact bhs@sarugby.co.za.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
The toll space travel takes on astronauts’ health
Boks covering their bases in first alignment camp
Many peaks to scale for the Boks with tough 15 matches ahead
Cheetahs to face Georgia in Bloemfontein
England keep eye on Six Nations title after trouncing Italy
France’s Dupont exits Six Nations with sore heart after hurting knee
GAVIN RICH: Rassie hedges his bets on Kolisi by going big
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.