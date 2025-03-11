Cheetahs to face Georgia in Bloemfontein

Richard Cockerill, head coach of Georgia, at the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match against Italy at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa in November. Picture: TIMOTHY ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Bloemfontein may have missed out when this year’s local Test calendar was announced but the Free State capital will still host an international side.
Georgia’s national team take on the Cheetahs on July 12, a week before their Test against the Springboks in Mbombela.
The Georgians, who will tour SA for the second time, will cross swords with the Free Staters at the Free State Stadium. Their previous Test in SA was played in Pretoria in 2021 upon the Springboks’ return to Test rugby after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, said: “We have received a request from Georgia for an extra match on their tour and what better opponents than the Toyota Cheetahs, who will be in the middle of their season then.
“We believe it’ll be a great occasion for Cheetahs fans and rugby supporters in central SA and it will give our visitors a proper hit-out before they take on the Springboks.”
Rory Duncan, CEO of the Free State Cheetahs, said: “We are thrilled to host Georgia for what promises to be an exciting encounter. This is a fantastic opportunity for our supporters to witness top-class rugby in Bloemfontein.
“Playing against Georgia will be a great test for the Cheetahs. The team is up for the challenge and we are eager to see how we measure against an international side.”
Richard Cockerill, the tough as teak, straight talking former England hooker who is now the head coach of Georgia, was equally enthused about the match.
“Playing the Cheetahs will be a great opportunity for us to prepare for the Test match against the Boks,” said Cockerill, who was England's interim coach before taking up the position with The Lelos.
“Bloemfontein is a great place to play rugby and the Free State Stadium is an amazing venue. We are excited about testing ourselves against a great rugby nation.”
The Boks’ clash against Georgia on July 19 will be the third and last in the series of incoming Tests which kicks off with two Tests against Italy on July 5 in Pretoria and in Gqeberha a week later.
