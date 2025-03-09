French eye championship win after thrashing Ireland
France need a win at home to Scotland next week to clinch the Six Nations
Dublin — A disappointed Ireland rued not taking first-half chances, plus losing their discipline and being outmuscled in 28 blistering second-half minutes when 34 unanswered French points crushed their Grand Slam dreams on Saturday.
The 42-27 Six Nations thrashing, which would have been even worse without two late consolation tries, looks likely to have extinguished Ireland’s title hopes as well, with France just needing a win at home to Scotland next week to clinch the championship.
“I said it here yesterday that they can create something from nothing, especially off quick ball, go forward ball, and that’s what happened two or three times in a row,” Ireland captain Caelan Doris said.
“We weren’t clinical enough early on but, having said that, still felt we were right in contention at halftime. There was no shortage of belief and we started [the second half] well, but it was that sort of middle 25 [minutes] of the second half that we just weren't good enough, our collisions, our discipline.”
That spell included letting France back into the contest right after Ireland led for the first time on 43 minutes and suffering their second yellow card of the game when Calvin Nash was sin-binned just as France retook the lead.
Ireland will not relish rewatching what ensued as they fell apart and France ran riot. It was only the second time they had conceded five tries or more in a game since 2019 and the second loss at home since defeat to France in Dublin in 2021.
It was not what Doris had expected from his 50th cap, and those of prop Finlay Bealham and fellow back row Jack Conan, nor what had been expected of the final home games for Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray as they prepare to call time on their decorated international careers.
The three centurions received a huge ovation as they led the team on to the pitch, with Healy wiping away a tear at the end of the national anthem.
“I thought the way we touched on the emotion of the lads finishing up and the 50 caps ... that benefited us and I thought we started very well. We wanted our best performance of the campaign today, with the added incentive of that,” Doris said.
“And it’s gutting in there, it’s not a happy changing room. We’re still chasing down that best performance and wanting to finish on a high regardless of how the table is shaping up.”
