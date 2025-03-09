Sport / Rugby

France’s Dupont exits Six Nations with sore heart after hurting knee

Captain Dupont limps off in first half of France’s 42-27 victory over Ireland on Saturday

09 March 2025 - 20:01
by Aadi Nair
France captain Antoine Dupont sustains a serious knee injury during the match in Dublin. Picture: REUTERS
France captain Antoine Dupont sustains a serious knee injury during the match in Dublin. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Antoine Dupont has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligaments, the France captain said on Sunday, ruling him out of his side’s final Six Nations game against Scotland in a massive blow to their bid to claim a second title since 2010.

Dupont limped off in the first half of France’s 42-27 victory over Ireland on Saturday after his knee buckled under pressure from the Irish defence at the back of a ruck.

“My heart hurts even more than my knee when I have to abandon my friends before the last step,” Dupont wrote in a post on social media.

“I’m proud of what we achieved yesterday and with all my strength with you, you’re going to do it. Cruciate ligament rupture. This is the start of a new challenge, and I look forward to seeing you on the pitch in a few months’ time.”

France moved to 16 points, two ahead of Ireland and six clear of England, and any win over Scotland will almost certainly help them secure the title, given their far superior points difference.

Coach Fabien Galthié said France had recommended that the two Irish defenders who made contact with Dupont — Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter — should appear before the disciplinary commission.

Dupont looks likely to miss the rest of the season, which is due to end in June. His club Toulouse lead the French Top 14 standings with 46 points after 13 games, one ahead of Bordeaux Begles.

Reuters

French eye championship win after thrashing Ireland

France need a win at home to Scotland next week to clinch the championship
Sport
14 hours ago

Lions set sights on winning points in Durban

URC clash against Sharks at Kings Park unlikely to follow the same script as the one at Ellis Park
Sport
3 days ago

Rassie has Kolisi front of mind amid rethink on captaincy

Bok coach expects no change as long as the player is fit and No 1 in the position
Sport
3 days ago

Ireland’s Doris to face France, Hansen and Furlong sidelined

Ireland aim to become the first side to win three successive titles outright
Sport
3 days ago

Springboks eye two more Tests in 2025

Coach Rassie Erasmus requests 15 matches to  filter players and give others an opportunity
Sport
4 days ago

Jack White insists there’s no doom and gloom for the Bulls

Bulls director of rugby takes a pragmatic view and plots the way forward after loss to Stormers at Loftus
Sport
6 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Pollard’s return a big win for White’s team

The disappointment of the Bulls’ defeat by the Stormers shouldn’t take away from their coup earlier in the day
Opinion
6 days ago
