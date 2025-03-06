Ireland’s Doris to face France, Hansen and Furlong sidelined

Caelan Doris will be in Ireland's line-up for their important match against France on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS
Dublin — Ireland captain Caelan Doris was passed fit for Saturday’s clash with France that could determine the destination of the Six Nations title but Mack Hansen, Tadhg Furlong and Ronan Kelleher were all ruled out of interim coach Simon Easterby’s side for the match in Dublin.
Ireland lead the standings on 14 points, three ahead of France, but a defeat on Saturday could wreck their bid to become the first side to win three successive titles outright given their opponents’ far superior points difference.
Wing Hansen and hooker Kelleher were unavailable with quad and neck injuries while prop Furlong continues to make progress from a longer term injury, Easterby said, moving Jamie Osborne across from his usual position of fullback to cover for Hansen.
Peter O’Mahony keeps his place in the fiercely competitive back row. Jack Conan, another injury worry, was named among six forward replacements, a rare move for Ireland away from the usual five as it seeks to counter France’s forward-heavy bench.
Prop Finlay Bealham and fullback Hugo Keenan, rested last time out when Ireland scraped past Wales, are back while Bundee Aki starts as expected alongside Robbie Henshaw in the centre after making a huge impact off the bench in Cardiff.
Ireland’s other front-line centre Garry Ringrose is suspended.
“The team has worked hard again this week and the preparation has been positive for what we know will be a huge Test against France,” Easterby said.
France flyhalf Romain Ntamack will return from suspension against Ireland with winger Damian Penaud also back in the starting XV after missing games against Italy and England, coach Fabien Galthie said.
Ntamack was banned from Les Bleus’ 73-24 demolition of Italy after picking up a red card against Wales and being handed a two-match suspension.
Penaud, who has 37 international tries and is one short of Serge Blanco’s all-time France record, also did not play against the Azzurri after a disappointing performance in the 26-25 defeat by England.
Ireland lead the standings on 14 points, three ahead of France, whose chances of winning the tournament hang in the balance when they visit the Aviva Stadium. England are in third place with 10 points ahead of their home game with Italy on Sunday.
Ireland’s Doris to face France, Hansen and Furlong sidelined
Ireland aim to become the first side to win three successive titles outright
Reuters
