Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff calls time on his career

Bok prop Steven Kitshoff in action during the World Cup Final against the All Blacks at Stade de France in Paris in 2023. Kitshoff has been forced to hang up his boots. Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Though long anticipated, the news of Steven Kitshoff's forced retreat into retirement has come as a blow.
The Springbok loosehead prop on Tuesday confirmed his playing days are over due to a neck injury he suffered while on the comeback trail for Western Province in the Currie Cup last season.
The 33-year-old prop's decision is based on specialist medical advice.
Capped 83 times for the Springboks and 138 for the Stormers, Kitshoff’s decorated career saw him lift the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama and Paris, the Rugby Championship trophy in 2019 and help the Boks to a series win over the British & Irish Lions. He also captained the Stormers to the maiden United Rugby Championship title and was triumphant with Western Province in the 2012 Currie Cup final.
He sustained the neck injury playing in a Currie Cup match for WP in Kimberley in 2024 and after undergoing initial conservative therapy the decision was taken to have stabilising surgery.
After an extensive rehabilitation process, he has been left with significantly reduced rotation of his neck and the advice from a specialist neurosurgeon was there would be a high risk of another injury should he continue playing.
Kitshoff was called into the Stormers squad as an 18-year-old, requiring special permission to train with the seniors at such a young age.
He made his Stormers debut in 2011 and established himself as a considerable force up front, going on to earn his first Springbok cap in 2016.
Kitshoff said while the past six months have been tough, he is grateful to have had the opportunity to play at the highest level and represent the teams he grew up supporting.
“Playing rugby has been my life from a young age and I was lucky to live the dream of many young boys by representing the Springboks and the Stormers.
“It is disappointing for my career to end in this way but the risk to my wellbeing was simply too high.
“I wanted to finish my story with the Stormers on the pitch and gave the rehab and comeback the best shot I could, but it was not to be,” he said.
Kitshoff thanked those who have played a role in his rugby journey.
“There are so many people who have provided support for me over the years, not least my wife, Aimee, and my parents. I will always be grateful to all the coaches, teammates and support staff at the Stormers and SA Rugby and the fans who have had such a big impact on my career.
“As much as I will miss playing and the special feeling of running out to represent something much bigger than myself, I am also looking forward to an exciting new chapter in my life.
“I’ll be there at Cape Town Stadium cheering the boys on, just like I did as a youngster. I walk away from my playing days with many memories I will cherish forever,” he said.
Stormers director of rugby John Dobson paid tribute to Kitshoff and the contribution he made to the game.
“Steven is an iconic player who will go down as one of the greats of our game. The only two players with more Stormers caps to their name are his good mates and fellow props Brok Harris and Frans Malherbe,” he said.
“Beyond his undeniable impact on the field and impressive longevity, Steven stands out as a top human being who treated everyone with respect and always remained firmly grounded.
“He started out as a prodigy and proved himself against the best in the world. He will be remembered as a fantastic rugby player and a credit to his family. Playing for the Springboks and the Stormers meant a lot to him and that passion and love was given back to him by the fans.”
Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff calls time on his career
Decorated Bok and Stormers loosehead prop established legendary status
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Though long anticipated, the news of Steven Kitshoff's forced retreat into retirement has come as a blow.
The Springbok loosehead prop on Tuesday confirmed his playing days are over due to a neck injury he suffered while on the comeback trail for Western Province in the Currie Cup last season.
The 33-year-old prop's decision is based on specialist medical advice.
Capped 83 times for the Springboks and 138 for the Stormers, Kitshoff’s decorated career saw him lift the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama and Paris, the Rugby Championship trophy in 2019 and help the Boks to a series win over the British & Irish Lions. He also captained the Stormers to the maiden United Rugby Championship title and was triumphant with Western Province in the 2012 Currie Cup final.
He sustained the neck injury playing in a Currie Cup match for WP in Kimberley in 2024 and after undergoing initial conservative therapy the decision was taken to have stabilising surgery.
After an extensive rehabilitation process, he has been left with significantly reduced rotation of his neck and the advice from a specialist neurosurgeon was there would be a high risk of another injury should he continue playing.
Kitshoff was called into the Stormers squad as an 18-year-old, requiring special permission to train with the seniors at such a young age.
He made his Stormers debut in 2011 and established himself as a considerable force up front, going on to earn his first Springbok cap in 2016.
Kitshoff said while the past six months have been tough, he is grateful to have had the opportunity to play at the highest level and represent the teams he grew up supporting.
“Playing rugby has been my life from a young age and I was lucky to live the dream of many young boys by representing the Springboks and the Stormers.
“It is disappointing for my career to end in this way but the risk to my wellbeing was simply too high.
“I wanted to finish my story with the Stormers on the pitch and gave the rehab and comeback the best shot I could, but it was not to be,” he said.
Kitshoff thanked those who have played a role in his rugby journey.
“There are so many people who have provided support for me over the years, not least my wife, Aimee, and my parents. I will always be grateful to all the coaches, teammates and support staff at the Stormers and SA Rugby and the fans who have had such a big impact on my career.
“As much as I will miss playing and the special feeling of running out to represent something much bigger than myself, I am also looking forward to an exciting new chapter in my life.
“I’ll be there at Cape Town Stadium cheering the boys on, just like I did as a youngster. I walk away from my playing days with many memories I will cherish forever,” he said.
Stormers director of rugby John Dobson paid tribute to Kitshoff and the contribution he made to the game.
“Steven is an iconic player who will go down as one of the greats of our game. The only two players with more Stormers caps to their name are his good mates and fellow props Brok Harris and Frans Malherbe,” he said.
“Beyond his undeniable impact on the field and impressive longevity, Steven stands out as a top human being who treated everyone with respect and always remained firmly grounded.
“He started out as a prodigy and proved himself against the best in the world. He will be remembered as a fantastic rugby player and a credit to his family. Playing for the Springboks and the Stormers meant a lot to him and that passion and love was given back to him by the fans.”
GAVIN RICH: Tough away schedule gives Boks a chance to make a statement
Easterby pleased with Ireland’s grit in Wales win
Stormers’ Roche called up for Bok alignment camp
Boks to play France and Ireland, as well as Italy and Wales in November
Lions undaunted by facing Bulls in wet weather
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Blitzboks fail to tame Pumas in Sevens final
France bounce back with 11-try rout of Italy
GAVIN RICH: Tough away schedule gives Boks a chance to make a statement
Easterby pleased with Ireland’s grit in Wales win
Stormers’ Roche called up for Bok alignment camp
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.