Blitzboks fail to tame Pumas in Sevens final

The Springbok Sevens finished runners-up at the HSBC Sevens Vancouver at BC Place on Sunday (early hours of Monday morning SA time) after being edged 19-12 by Argentina in the final of a tournament that delivered some nail-biting, but positive results for the Blitzboks.

Earlier, they notched a dramatic 12-10 victory over Fiji in the semifinals, scoring the winning points in the final play of the match.

The Blitzboks have now finished fifth in Dubai, won in Cape Town, placed fourth in Perth and taken silver in Vancouver, which leaves them in fourth place on the overall standings, six points shy of log leaders Argentina.

The South Americans (68 points), Spain (64), SA and Fiji (both 62) are moving clear from the rest of the pack, with a gap opening between the top four and France (46), Australia and New Zealand (38) after four tournaments.