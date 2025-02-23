France bounce back with 11-try rout of Italy

Antoine Dupont of France breaks with the ball to score his team's first try during the Six Nations 2025 match between Italy and France at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, February 23 2025. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Captain Antoine Dupont led France to a 73-24 rout of hosts Italy as they ran in 11 tries in an action-packed Six Nations triumph on Sunday, bouncing back in style from their one-point loss to England in their most recent game a fortnight ago.
Dupont was at his imperious best as he directed matters at the Stadio Olimpico and scored two tries, as did fullback Leo Barre.
The other French tries were shared among Mickael Guillard, Peato Mauvaka, Paul Boudehent, Gregory Alldritt, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Theo Attissogbe and Pierre-Louis Barassi while Thomas Ramos booted over eight conversions and substitute Maxime Lucu one.
Italy had opened the try scoring through Tommaso Menoncello in the 12th minute with his centre partner Juan Ignacio Brex dotting down their other first-half try.
Paolo Garbisi contributed a try midway through the second half and kicked over the conversion while Tommaso Allan booted over a penalty and two conversions.
France’s 73 points is the second-most points scored by a team in a championship game, after the 80 points scored by England against Italy in 2001.
The results mean Galthie’s side sit three points behind Ireland in second place, whom they face next in Dublin on March 8, while Italy travel to face England at Allianz Stadium on March 9.
Les Bleus, if they are going to win the Six Nations for the first time since 2022, now head to Dublin knowing a victory — given their superior points difference — could put them in pole position for the title.
Reuters
