Sport / Rugby

Easterby pleased with Ireland’s grit in Wales win

23 February 2025 - 14:45
by Nick Said
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Garry Ringrose of Ireland is tackled by Tomos Williams and Will Rowlands of Wales during the Six Nations 2025 match at Principality Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL STEELE
Garry Ringrose of Ireland is tackled by Tomos Williams and Will Rowlands of Wales during the Six Nations 2025 match at Principality Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL STEELE

Ireland coach Simon Easterby admitted  his side were made to sweat to the last as they eked out a 27-18 victory over hosts Wales in an enthralling Six Nations clash in Cardiff on Saturday and remained on course for a hat-trick of titles.

Ireland were not at their fluent best, and struggled in the scrums, but were also put under huge pressure by a rejuvenated Wales team that nevertheless slipped to a 15th straight defeat.

“I think there’s been some really poor media talk around Wales and the state of the game [in the country],” Easterby told reporters.

“We knew they would be a tough opposition. We knew they would play with that type of passion.

“You look at the tries they scored and the one Ellis Mee didn’t in the corner, they have the ability to play with ball in hand. They made it tough. We knew it would be tougher than some in the media suggested.”

Ireland led 10-0 midway through the first half but were 13-10 behind at halftime. It was only in the closing stages of the game that they managed to pull away on the scoreboard.

“We knew Wales would come back into it if we gave them an opportunity. I’m pleased with how we dealt with that,” Easterby said.

Ireland lost centre Garry Ringrose to a 20min red card in the first half after a dangerous tackle that resulted in head-on-head contact with Wales centre Ben Thomas.

It was initially a yellow card before being upgraded to red on bunker review.

“Those can go either way,” Easterby said. “Ringrose is a brilliant player for us. Everything he does is with intent, in terms of the speed he works. That’s probably cost him.

“He’s not a dirty player. The way we’re playing the game at the moment, the bunker and the 20min red card are the rules of the game.”

Stormers’ Roche called up for Bok alignment camp

Rookie centre to join Springbok veterans in Cape Town
Sport
3 days ago

Boks to play France and Ireland, as well as Italy and Wales in November

Matchups against France and Ireland present the opportunity for scores to be settled
Sport
4 days ago

Lions undaunted by facing Bulls in wet weather

Visitors have trained in the rain and remain upbeat for URC game at Loftus Versfeld
Sport
4 days ago

Scotland working on having Russell, Graham back for England clash

Flyhalf and winger involved in clash of heads against Ireland but should be available for Six Nations encounter at Twickenham
Sport
5 days ago

Jobb and Leyds back as Blitzboks face tough start in Vancouver

SA won in Canada in 2019 and 2021 and coach Snyman is confident his changes will deliver similar results
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Celebrating the month of love ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Proteas take step into unknown over pitch against ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Out-of-form bowlers a concern as Proteas slip to ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: The day spent Geraint Thomas ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Five key players for Proteas at Champions Trophy
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Stormers’ Roche called up for Bok alignment camp

Sport / Rugby

Boks to play France and Ireland, as well as Italy and Wales in November

Sport / Rugby

Lions undaunted by facing Bulls in wet weather

Sport / Rugby

Scotland working on having Russell, Graham back for England clash

Sport / Rugby

Jobb and Leyds back as Blitzboks face tough start in Vancouver

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.