Scotland working on having Russell, Graham back for England clash

SERIOUS KNOCK: A member of the Scotland rugby team's medical staff attends to Finn Russell before the flyhalf was taken off for a head injury assessment during the Six Nations match against Ireland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Picture: STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES
Scotland are hoping talismanic flyhalf Finn Russell and flying winger Darcy Graham can be included in their team to take on England in Saturday’s Six Nations clash, assistant coach Peter Horne says.
Graham and Russell had a horrific clash of heads in Scotland’s 32-18 loss to Ireland eight days ago, with the winger carried off on a stretcher after lengthy on-field treatment and given little chance of being ready for the showdown at Twickenham.
Russell passed his head injury assessment after the collision and could have been permitted to return to the field, but Scotland elected not to bring him back on after the flyhalf was unable to remember certain details around team plays.
Still, both players could make the line-up for Saturday.
“They’re both progressing well through the protocols,” Horne said from the team’s training camp in Spain on Monday. “I think depending on how that goes over the next couple of days, there’s a chance they could both play.
“They’re not in full training, but we did some light skills today and they were both involved in that. “Last week, they were working with the physios and the doctor, getting through the early stages of it.
“And then today they joined in for a bit of skills and things. We’ll see how they are off the back of that.”
A return to the team for the duo would be a boost to Scotland’s hopes after their loss to Ireland.
“They’ve still got certain things they need to tick off. There won’t be any risks taken. I’m sure the medics are right on top of it,” Horne said. “Depending on how the next couple of days go, they’ve both got a chance of playing on Saturday.”
Scotland earlier on Monday added scrumhalf Ali Price, winger Ross McCann and centre Cameron Redpath to their squad.
Their inclusion came after centre Matt Currie was concussed during Edinburgh’s match against Zebre in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Friday and ruled out of the England clash.
Scrumhalf George Horne sustained a facial injury during Glasgow’s URC victory over the Dragons on Sunday and will only be able to join up with the Scottish squad if club doctors agree.
Scotland working on having Russell, Graham back for England clash
Flyhalf and winger involved in clash of heads against Ireland but should be available for Six Nations encounter at Twickenham
Scotland are hoping talismanic flyhalf Finn Russell and flying winger Darcy Graham can be included in their team to take on England in Saturday’s Six Nations clash, assistant coach Peter Horne says.
Graham and Russell had a horrific clash of heads in Scotland’s 32-18 loss to Ireland eight days ago, with the winger carried off on a stretcher after lengthy on-field treatment and given little chance of being ready for the showdown at Twickenham.
Russell passed his head injury assessment after the collision and could have been permitted to return to the field, but Scotland elected not to bring him back on after the flyhalf was unable to remember certain details around team plays.
Still, both players could make the line-up for Saturday.
“They’re both progressing well through the protocols,” Horne said from the team’s training camp in Spain on Monday. “I think depending on how that goes over the next couple of days, there’s a chance they could both play.
“They’re not in full training, but we did some light skills today and they were both involved in that. “Last week, they were working with the physios and the doctor, getting through the early stages of it.
“And then today they joined in for a bit of skills and things. We’ll see how they are off the back of that.”
A return to the team for the duo would be a boost to Scotland’s hopes after their loss to Ireland.
“They’ve still got certain things they need to tick off. There won’t be any risks taken. I’m sure the medics are right on top of it,” Horne said. “Depending on how the next couple of days go, they’ve both got a chance of playing on Saturday.”
Scotland earlier on Monday added scrumhalf Ali Price, winger Ross McCann and centre Cameron Redpath to their squad.
Their inclusion came after centre Matt Currie was concussed during Edinburgh’s match against Zebre in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Friday and ruled out of the England clash.
Scrumhalf George Horne sustained a facial injury during Glasgow’s URC victory over the Dragons on Sunday and will only be able to join up with the Scottish squad if club doctors agree.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.