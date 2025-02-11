Boks and Los Pumas set for Twickenham clash

Bok captain Siya Kolisi greets the crowd after the Springboks’ resounding 35-7 victory over the All Blacks at Twickenham in 2023. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEX DAVIDSON
The Springboks will finish their Rugby Championship commitments with a Test against Argentina at Twickenham on October 4.
The defending champions will meet Los Pumas in what marks the teams’ first encounter in the southern hemisphere showpiece on neutral territory.
Los Pumas will be the third external opponent the world champions face at the stadium in southwest London in the past three seasons. The Springboks downed New Zealand 35-7 in a Rugby World Cup warm-up game in 2023 and thrashed Wales 41-13 in 2024.
The clash against Argentina could be the tournament decider as the Wallabies host the All Blacks in Perth earlier in the day.
The Springboks will kick off their Rugby Championship title defence with consecutive matches against Australia in SA on August 16 and 23. They will then travel to New Zealand for two much-anticipated clashes with the All Blacks in Auckland and Wellington on September 6 and 13.
They then return home to face Argentina on September 27 at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue, and will close their campaign in London. The venues for the Springboks’ home Test matches will be announced in due course.
“It’s always exciting to play in London and we look forward to facing Argentina in the UK for the first time in the Rugby Championship,” said Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.
“We thoroughly enjoyed the experience of playing two neutral-venue Test matches at the Allianz Stadium [Twickenham] in the past two years, especially with the passionate crowd filling the ground and the large contingent of Springbok supporters based in the UK.
“We have no doubt this match is going to be another exciting spectacle given the intense battles between the Springboks and Los Pumas in the past few years, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
Argentina Rugby Union president Gabriel Travaglini was equally thrilled about the match being hosted in London. “For the Argentina Rugby Union it is an honour that Los Pumas have the opportunity to face the Springboks — the current world champions — at the legendary Allianz Stadium, known as the home of rugby,” he said.
“We thank World Rugby and Sanzaar for this opportunity, which represents a recognition of the growth and level of our rugby, and helps us to continue strengthening the development of Argentinian rugby.
“Undoubtedly, it will be an unforgettable experience for our players and a great opportunity to show our rugby to all the fans around the world.”
Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris said the Rugby Championship was one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious international tournaments.
“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase the Rugby Championship in the UK and we look forward to a sell-out crowd and global broadcast audience,” he said.
“This is the second time Argentina has played a Rugby Championship match in London, after the 2016 match against Australia. As in 2024, the fixture will be a final-round match and may well play an important part in determining the eventual champion in 2025.”
