Saru orders another review after failed equity investment saga

Saru president Mark Alexander. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN.
The fallout from their failed bid to secure an equity partner has brought more soul searching for SA Rugby.
That episode was marked by much division but the organisation is now on a mission to get its members on the same page in understanding its financial position and what they need to do to improve it.
The SA Rugby Union (Saru) will appoint a financial institution to review rugby’s financial ecosystem, the union’s membership decided at a general council meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Members mandated the executive council and management to initiate a new process after the failure to reach the required 75% majority support for a private equity investment proposal by the Ackerley Sports Group in December.
SA Rugby said the first step in the new process would be to appoint the financial institution through an independent selection process to advise members on all aspects of rugby’s financial sustainability and the role a potential private equity investment might play.
“We have been given a new mandate from the general council to start a new process to review our commercial and financial prospects and define the process,” Saru president Mark Alexander said.
To ensure full confidence in the process, the financial advisers would be chosen through an independent selection process.
One representative each from the franchise unions and non-franchise unions as well as two independent members of the executive council would form the selection committee, supported by the SA Rugby CEO and CFO.
“We will take a measured and consultative approach under the guidance of the financial advisers as we review the financial challenges and opportunities,” said Alexander.
The council was also advised that the highest level of financial distribution previously agreed to by the members (known as the gold model) was guaranteed for three years thanks to an acceleration in commercial sales.
Alexander said though a loss would be reported for 2024, the work undertaken by management and strong commercial sales for 2025 had secured the organisation’s financial prospects for the next three years.
Saru orders another review after failed equity investment saga
The SA Rugby Union is trying to get its members to understand its financial position
The fallout from their failed bid to secure an equity partner has brought more soul searching for SA Rugby.
That episode was marked by much division but the organisation is now on a mission to get its members on the same page in understanding its financial position and what they need to do to improve it.
The SA Rugby Union (Saru) will appoint a financial institution to review rugby’s financial ecosystem, the union’s membership decided at a general council meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Members mandated the executive council and management to initiate a new process after the failure to reach the required 75% majority support for a private equity investment proposal by the Ackerley Sports Group in December.
SA Rugby said the first step in the new process would be to appoint the financial institution through an independent selection process to advise members on all aspects of rugby’s financial sustainability and the role a potential private equity investment might play.
“We have been given a new mandate from the general council to start a new process to review our commercial and financial prospects and define the process,” Saru president Mark Alexander said.
To ensure full confidence in the process, the financial advisers would be chosen through an independent selection process.
One representative each from the franchise unions and non-franchise unions as well as two independent members of the executive council would form the selection committee, supported by the SA Rugby CEO and CFO.
“We will take a measured and consultative approach under the guidance of the financial advisers as we review the financial challenges and opportunities,” said Alexander.
The council was also advised that the highest level of financial distribution previously agreed to by the members (known as the gold model) was guaranteed for three years thanks to an acceleration in commercial sales.
Alexander said though a loss would be reported for 2024, the work undertaken by management and strong commercial sales for 2025 had secured the organisation’s financial prospects for the next three years.
Stormers selling out with a smile
SA rugby wants financial review as it chases equity partner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.