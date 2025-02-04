Storm alert over Bulls’ Willie le Roux

The prospect of Willie le Roux pulling the Bulls’ strings from No 10 in Saturday’s north versus south derby has justifiably more than caught the attention of Stormers defence coach Norman Laker.

He knows if the gifted playmaker is deployed at first receiver in the United Rugby Championship (URC) match, the men under his defensive tutelage will have to pull out all the stops.

“Willie is from Strand and he went to Paul Roos High. There are only talented people from the Strand and Paul Roos. I am sure he can play 10,” said Laker. “With his experience, as a first receiver for the Springboks, he played a lot in that role by distributing.”