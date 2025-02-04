Sport / Rugby

Storm alert over Bulls’ Willie le Roux

04 February 2025 - 17:48
by Liam Del Carme
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Willie le Roux often directs traffic from first receiver even when wearing the No 15 jersey. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CHRISTIAAN KOTZE
Willie le Roux often directs traffic from first receiver even when wearing the No 15 jersey. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CHRISTIAAN KOTZE

The prospect of Willie le Roux pulling the Bulls’ strings from No 10 in Saturday’s north versus south derby has justifiably more than caught the attention of Stormers defence coach Norman Laker.

He knows if the gifted playmaker is deployed at first receiver in the United Rugby Championship (URC) match, the men under his defensive tutelage will have to pull out all the stops.

Willie is from Strand and he went to Paul Roos High. There are only talented people from the Strand and Paul Roos. I am sure he can play 10,” said Laker. With his experience, as a first receiver for the Springboks, he played a lot in that role by distributing.”

The seasoned fullback often pops up in that position for franchise and country, usually to devastating effect. He is particularly effective off third and fourth phase possession as it often enables him to deliver a telling final pass.

He, of course, brings other qualities. Le Roux is a versatile operator. He started on the right wing in four consecutive Tests in 2013, the year in which he made his Bok debut.

His tactical kicking is really good and he has a calm head. He is a quality rugby player and he can slot in at 10 and 15.  He is a world-class player. He played 98 Test matches for the Springboks. He started at wing for the Springboks and moved to fullback, and to play 98 Tests is phenomenal,” said Laker.

The Bulls would perhaps not have considered Le Roux at 10 had they not been brought to that juncture by circumstance. Regular flyhalf Johan Goosen is injured and the void suddenly seems hard to fill in a match potentially of great consequence.

Boeta Chamberlain hasn’t taken command of that position when he has been presented the opportunity, while Jaco van der Walt’s scant game time means he is unlikely to be considered for a starting berth against the old enemy.

After all, the Bulls are due to clash with enduring adversaries who will be fired up.

After delivered a chastening 40-0 defeat to Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup, the Stormers lost their subsequent matches against Racing 92 and Leinster away from home.

If they needed a homecoming performance of substance, nothing can be more uplifting than the opportunity to do it against the Bulls.

Though they have had a wobbly season the Stormers remain unbeaten at Cape Town Stadium. They will need to turn it into a fortress if they are to turn their season around in the URC and secure a place in the competition’s knock-out stages.

Six Nations 2025 shaping up as a two-horse race

While Ireland and France are the favourites, Wales is in an altogether different battle
Sport
5 days ago

Sydney gets nod to host Rugby World Cup final in 2027

The World Cup will be the first to feature 24 teams, four more than the 2023 tournament
Sport
5 days ago

Bulls and Sharks still in URC contention

Upcoming derbies could see the demolition of the Stormers’ and Lions’ prospects
Sport
6 days ago

Blitzboks narrowly miss podium place in Perth

Bronze medal defeat against Spain disappointing given the comeback shown by the team in green and gold
Sport
1 week ago

GAVIN RICH: It’s simple: SA owners of URC teams get what they pay for

SA teams will always struggle in Europe unless they get more cash to build their squads
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Amorim keeps calm as transfer window comes to ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Henning claws his way back as SA beat Nigeria in ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Nabi started unfit Shabalala for Chiefs in derby ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Rory McIlroy celebrates 27th victory on PGA Tour
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Arsenal crush Man City 5-1 to stay firmly in ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

GAVIN RICH: Law changes make for compelling viewing as Six Nations kicks off

Opinion / Columnists

Six Nations 2025 shaping up as a two-horse race

Sport / Rugby

Sydney gets nod to host Rugby World Cup final in 2027

Sport / Rugby

Bulls and Sharks still in URC contention

Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks narrowly miss podium place in Perth

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.