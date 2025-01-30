Six Nations 2025 shaping up as a two-horse race

Antoine Dupont of France with teammates Romain Buros, left, and Mickael Guillard salute their supporters at Stade de France on November 16 2024. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JEAN CATUFFE
The Six Nations kicks off this weekend and it again looks like a two-horse race between Ireland and France. Wales, however, is in an altogether different battle.
ENGLAND
Head coach: Steve Borthwick
Captain: Maro Itoje
With Itoje taking the captain’s armband, England are likely to play with more attitude, if not swagger. Though Borthwick remains the head coach, it appears England will change the way they go about their business. They want to up the ante at the ruck but it remains to be seen if they have adequately addressed their helter-skelter rush defence.
England lost all three of their Tests against the Tri-Nations founders last November and though they beat Japan they will go into the Six Nations short of confidence. Borthwick will be under immense pressure to challenge Ireland and France at the top of the Six Nations tree but their attention is likely to shift to those who finished below them in 2024.
FRANCE
Head coach: Fabien Galthié
Captain: Antoine Dupont
After completing the Grand Slam in 2022, France have underachieved in the past two campaigns. In 2024 they finished runners-up to Ireland with their fate effectively sealed through a barnstorming performance by Ireland in their opening clash in Marseille.
This year they play Ireland in Dublin, which could determine who will ultimately hold the trophy aloft. France have three matches away from home but they are unlikely to be cut any slack by their supporters. France have been runners-up four times in the past five years and there will be pressure on Galthié and Dupont to deliver this time. In Thomas Ramos they have a goal kicker who can deliver them results when things get tight.
IRELAND
Head coach: Simon Easterby
Captain: Caelan Doris
Ireland are hoping to make history by surging to a third consecutive Six Nations title. In 2024 they proved they had no Rugby World Cup hangover and this time they will have to get used to life without head coach Andy Farrell.
Their results in the Autumn Series suggest they are not at the peak of their powers. They lost to New Zealand and were run desperately close by Argentina and Australia. They still, however, possess a game built around ruthless efficiency and appear to have found a long-term replacement for Johnny Sexton. Sam Prendergast has delivered some eye-catching performances, though duplicating that in the Six Nations is an altogether difference exercise.
ITALY
Head coach: Gonzalo Quesada
Captain: Michele Lamaro
Italy were on the receiving end of a chastening defeat to Argentina in November but they were competitive in patches in their clash against New Zealand. They made heavy weather of beating Georgia at home, a result that had it gone the other way, would have caused much disquiet in the Six Nations fraternity. Under Gonzalo Quesada the Azzurri have showed some development after Kieran Crowley handed over the reins but they still lack consistency.
Their heavy Benetton contingent should give them cohesion and that will be a precious commodity as they go in search of improvement from last season when they beat Scotland and Wales, drew with France, while running England close.
Italy will be desperate not to be mentioned in the same breath with Wales by the time the curtain drops on this year’s competition.
SCOTLAND
Head coach: Gregor Townsend
Captain: Finn Russell, Rory Darge
Scotland’s prospects were dealt a hammer blow on the eve of the tournament. Injury to inspirational captain Sione Tuipulotu won’t just rob them of the services of a player who makes a huge impact in defence and attack, they will also be without a leading-from-the-front talisman.
The loss of Scott Cummings in the second row will be almost as big a blow to the pack as Tuipulotu’s is to the back division.
That Calcutta Cup performance in Duhan's own words 🗣️
Scotland finished third in 2023 and were hoping to push those higher up with more urgency last year. They, however, finished a disappointing fourth but showed encouraging glimpses in their autumn internationals. They are again destined for a mid-table squabble with England.
WALES
Head coach: Warren Gatland
Captain: Jac Morgan
It almost beggars belief that Wales strode to Six Nations glory as recently as 2021. They have won just two matches in the competition since.
Welsh rugby is in the doldrums and the sense that they are between the devil and the deep blue sea may intensify after the first two rounds. Wales have lost 12 Tests consecutively and they face the prospect of increasing that number in Paris on Friday. Their crunch game is in round 2 when they face Italy in Rome and should they lose to the serial wooden spoonists they are likely to finish the Six Nations having suffered 17 losses consecutively. Clearly, their enduring coach and escape artist Warren Gatland will have his work cut out.
Six Nations 2025 shaping up as a two-horse race
While Ireland and France are the favourites, Wales is in an altogether different battle
The Six Nations kicks off this weekend and it again looks like a two-horse race between Ireland and France. Wales, however, is in an altogether different battle.
ENGLAND
Head coach: Steve Borthwick
Captain: Maro Itoje
With Itoje taking the captain’s armband, England are likely to play with more attitude, if not swagger. Though Borthwick remains the head coach, it appears England will change the way they go about their business. They want to up the ante at the ruck but it remains to be seen if they have adequately addressed their helter-skelter rush defence.
England lost all three of their Tests against the Tri-Nations founders last November and though they beat Japan they will go into the Six Nations short of confidence. Borthwick will be under immense pressure to challenge Ireland and France at the top of the Six Nations tree but their attention is likely to shift to those who finished below them in 2024.
FRANCE
Head coach: Fabien Galthié
Captain: Antoine Dupont
After completing the Grand Slam in 2022, France have underachieved in the past two campaigns. In 2024 they finished runners-up to Ireland with their fate effectively sealed through a barnstorming performance by Ireland in their opening clash in Marseille.
This year they play Ireland in Dublin, which could determine who will ultimately hold the trophy aloft. France have three matches away from home but they are unlikely to be cut any slack by their supporters. France have been runners-up four times in the past five years and there will be pressure on Galthié and Dupont to deliver this time. In Thomas Ramos they have a goal kicker who can deliver them results when things get tight.
IRELAND
Head coach: Simon Easterby
Captain: Caelan Doris
Ireland are hoping to make history by surging to a third consecutive Six Nations title. In 2024 they proved they had no Rugby World Cup hangover and this time they will have to get used to life without head coach Andy Farrell.
Their results in the Autumn Series suggest they are not at the peak of their powers. They lost to New Zealand and were run desperately close by Argentina and Australia. They still, however, possess a game built around ruthless efficiency and appear to have found a long-term replacement for Johnny Sexton. Sam Prendergast has delivered some eye-catching performances, though duplicating that in the Six Nations is an altogether difference exercise.
ITALY
Head coach: Gonzalo Quesada
Captain: Michele Lamaro
Italy were on the receiving end of a chastening defeat to Argentina in November but they were competitive in patches in their clash against New Zealand. They made heavy weather of beating Georgia at home, a result that had it gone the other way, would have caused much disquiet in the Six Nations fraternity. Under Gonzalo Quesada the Azzurri have showed some development after Kieran Crowley handed over the reins but they still lack consistency.
Their heavy Benetton contingent should give them cohesion and that will be a precious commodity as they go in search of improvement from last season when they beat Scotland and Wales, drew with France, while running England close.
Italy will be desperate not to be mentioned in the same breath with Wales by the time the curtain drops on this year’s competition.
SCOTLAND
Head coach: Gregor Townsend
Captain: Finn Russell, Rory Darge
Scotland’s prospects were dealt a hammer blow on the eve of the tournament. Injury to inspirational captain Sione Tuipulotu won’t just rob them of the services of a player who makes a huge impact in defence and attack, they will also be without a leading-from-the-front talisman.
The loss of Scott Cummings in the second row will be almost as big a blow to the pack as Tuipulotu’s is to the back division.
Scotland finished third in 2023 and were hoping to push those higher up with more urgency last year. They, however, finished a disappointing fourth but showed encouraging glimpses in their autumn internationals. They are again destined for a mid-table squabble with England.
WALES
Head coach: Warren Gatland
Captain: Jac Morgan
It almost beggars belief that Wales strode to Six Nations glory as recently as 2021. They have won just two matches in the competition since.
Welsh rugby is in the doldrums and the sense that they are between the devil and the deep blue sea may intensify after the first two rounds. Wales have lost 12 Tests consecutively and they face the prospect of increasing that number in Paris on Friday. Their crunch game is in round 2 when they face Italy in Rome and should they lose to the serial wooden spoonists they are likely to finish the Six Nations having suffered 17 losses consecutively. Clearly, their enduring coach and escape artist Warren Gatland will have his work cut out.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.