Sport / Rugby

Stormers bow out of Champions Cup in Paris

Tournament exit for Cape side due to wonky line-out and sloppy defence

19 January 2025 - 18:18
by LIAM DEL CARME
Herschel Jantjies's try was not enough for the Stormers to beat Racing 92. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/RYAN WILKISKY
The Stormers were left to rue a dysfunctional line-out and soft moments in defence as they slipped to a 31-22 Champions Cup defeat to Racing 92 at the La Defense Arena in Paris on Saturday night.

The result means they are out of the Champions Cup and had to await results elsewhere on Sunday to see if they advance to the Challenge Cup.

The Stormers will perhaps also reflect on what might have been had they deployed a team more closely resembling their best but they opted to keep their powder dry ahead of next weekend’s United Rugby Championship clash against Leinster in Dublin.

The team that was sent into battle in Paris acquitted themselves well and had in fact played themselves into a position to deliver a shock win.

Trailing 24-10 after 56 minutes they hit back through tries by replacement scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies just before the hour mark, before Marcel Theunissen rounded off a counter-surge after the hosts failed to find touch in the 64th minute.

Flyhalf Jurie Matthee missed the conversion and a penalty that would have given them the lead in the 69th minute.

A lack of game management by those occupying crucial positions saw the tourists let slip the opportunity to finish the game.

Instead, it was Racing 92 who finished with a flourish when Boris Palu scored in the 76th minute, converted by man of the match Nolann le Garrec, as the Stormers were also denied a bonus point.

The Stormers were gutsy and full of intent with strong performances by No 8 Evan Roos on his return, and props Neethling Fouche and Sti Sithole, while outside centre Wandile Simelane had a busy evening and JD Schickerling and Jantjies brought energy and urgency off the bench.

However, much of their good work, particularly in the scrum, was undone in the line-out where hooker Joseph Dweba and his replacement Andre-Hugo Venter failed to find their jumpers.

All too often opposing lock Will Rowlands and later replacement loose forward Cameron Woki would apply a spoiling hand to Stormers ball. It meant the visitors could not take full toll when they played themselves into positions of promise.

What might also take up part of the Stormers’ review was their habit to slip one-on-one tackles. Those are both areas that need significant improvement before next weekend’s clash at log-leading Leinster but at least they will be boosted by better-rated personnel.

