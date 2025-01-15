Sport / Rugby

Bok Cobus Reinach excited by Stormers signing

Double World Cup-winner brings speed and experience as Cape side signal their intent

15 January 2025 - 15:30
by LIAM DEL CARME
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Cobus Reinach during a Springbok captain's run ahead of their Test against Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales in November. Picture: STEVE HAAG SPORTS/GALLO IMAGES
Cobus Reinach during a Springbok captain's run ahead of their Test against Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales in November. Picture: STEVE HAAG SPORTS/GALLO IMAGES

Signs that the Stormers are loosening their belt after a period of consolidation are easily traced in their acquisition of Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

Since the Red Disa Consortium took over, the franchise has sought to live well within its means with big price tag signings kept to the minimum.

However, with the double Rugby World Cup-winning scrumhalf’s arrival for the 2025-26 season the Stormers are signalling their intent.

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux said attracting a player of Reinach’s ilk shows the project is moving in the right direction.

Cobus is a premier talent and we are thrilled to have someone of his quality coming in to bolster our squad,” Le Roux said.

While the primary focus will always be on developing local talent, it is also important that our coaching staff are on the lookout for strategic acquisitions at the top end of the game that will help take us forward.”

Reinach, who has been capped 39 times for the Boks, is an explosive operator whose eye for a gap and raw speed make him hard to contain. He should feel right at home with the Cape side’s other game-breakers.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson said Reinach fits their playing style perfectly.

Cobus has proven himself a threat at the highest level of the game and we are expecting him to fit in seamlessly here,” he said.

“He is a double World Cup-winner and his considerable experience will be vital as we develop the next generation of young talent, with the likes of Imad Khan and Asad Moos set to benefit greatly from working closely with him.

His attacking abilities are well-known, but he is also a player with great rugby IQ and given his knowledge of European conditions and opposition he will provide plenty of value on and off the pitch.”

Reinach, who spent seven years in Europe with Northampton Saints in the UK and Montpellier in France, said he is thrilled to be returning to SA and team up with the Stormers.

It will obviously be great for my family and I to return home, but what is just as exciting for me is to join a team playing such a great brand of rugby,” the 34-year-old said.

I know a lot of the Stormers players well and I feel I have a lot to offer within their game model, so I am looking forward to connecting with my new teammates and coaches when I move down to Cape Town at the end of the season.”

Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who has served the Stormers since the start of his professional career, will be joining Bayonne in the Top 14 next season. Paul de Wet, the Stormers’ other regular scrumhalf, has reportedly been on the Bulls’ radar.

Stormers and Sharks in desperate scramble

Unable to earn a home round of 16 Champions Cup clash, the teams will have to carefully weigh priorities
Sport
3 days ago

Injuries pile up as Sharks head for France and Wales

Springbok trio missing from touring squad to Bordeaux and Cardiff
Sport
3 days ago

Rugby’s Mr Cool Dupont breaks into Sharks-induced sweat

Durban’s humidity and feisty opponents push French rugby star to his limits
Sport
4 days ago

GAVIN RICH: SA rugby heading for the intensive care ward

Sharks coach John Plumtree’s warning that players can’t play nonstop 12-month season without fallout should be heeded, not denied
Opinion
4 days ago

Crunch time as SA rugby sides eye European playoff spots

In the Champions Cup only the Sharks are ranked in the top four in their pool
Sport
1 week ago

Speedster Edwill van der Merwe in a race to retrace steps back to the Boks

He knows his way back is through delivering compelling performances
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Women silenced, flogged and ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Sinner survives scare as Collins taunts booing ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Fearless Arsenal teen Lewis-Skelly sails through ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Gian-Quen Isaacs aims to be SA’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Liverpool in control, but the door is ajar
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Russia launches new missile barrage and drone attack on Ukraine

World / Europe

Russian guided bomb strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city

World / Europe

Russia claims important gains in eastern Ukraine

World / Europe

Ukraine hits back in Kursk region of western Russia

World / Europe

Russia detains suspect after death of chemical weapons chief Kirillov

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.