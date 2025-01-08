Speedster Edwill van der Merwe in a race to retrace steps back to the Boks

Lions wing Edwill van der Merwe made a flying start to his Test career against Wales at Twickenham in June. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
In 2024 Edwill van der Merwe sped his way into the Springbok fold — but an ankle injury tripped him up in his breakout season at the highest level.
This year he is desperate to retrace his steps back to the international arena, but needs little reminding that Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie can all lay legitimate claim to a place in the elite group.
Still, the Lions dynamo is undaunted.
“On the field, I want to get back into the Bok group. I would love to play more games for the Springboks,” Van der Merwe said about his Bok prospects, after making just one appearance for the national team.
He was selected on the right wing for the Springboks’ opening Test in 2024 against Wales at Twickenham, and it was a debut made memorable courtesy of a spectacular try.
Van der Merwe, however, injured his ankle in the Currie Cup in July last year before resurfacing for the Lions’ clash against Edinburgh in the third round of the United Rugby Championship (URC).
He knows his way back to the Boks is through delivering compelling performances in the URC and Challenge Cup.
“That is where my focus is, and I know the only way I am going to achieve that is to constantly play well for the Lions, to be a good team man. So that is my New Year’s resolution,” said the energetic, jack-in-the-box speedster.
Van der Merwe on Tuesday evening winged his way with the rest of the Lions to France, where they will meet Montpellier in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.
The Lions have ground to make up after recording one win and a defeat in their first two matches in this season’s Challenge Cup.
Van der Merwe is expecting an open game that may well present him more opportunity to advance his Bok claims.
