Sport / Rugby

Speedster Edwill van der Merwe in a race to retrace steps back to the Boks

He knows his way back is through delivering compelling performances

08 January 2025 - 15:01
by LIAM DEL CARME
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lions wing Edwill van der Merwe made a flying start to his Test career against Wales at Twickenham in June. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Lions wing Edwill van der Merwe made a flying start to his Test career against Wales at Twickenham in June. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

In 2024 Edwill van der Merwe sped his way into the Springbok fold — but an ankle injury tripped him up in his breakout season at the highest level.

This year he is desperate to retrace his steps back to the international arena, but needs little reminding that Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie can all lay legitimate claim to a place in the elite group.

Still, the Lions dynamo is undaunted.

On the field, I want to get back into the Bok group. I would love to play more games for the Springboks,” Van der Merwe said about his Bok prospects, after making just one appearance for the national team.

He was selected on the right wing for the Springboks’ opening Test in 2024 against Wales at Twickenham, and it was a debut made memorable courtesy of a spectacular try.

Van der Merwe, however, injured his ankle in the Currie Cup in July last year before resurfacing for the Lions’ clash against Edinburgh in the third round of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

He knows his way back to the Boks is through delivering compelling performances in the URC and Challenge Cup.

That is where my focus is, and I know the only way I am going to achieve that is to constantly play well for the Lions, to be a good team man. So that is my New Year’s resolution,” said the energetic, jack-in-the-box speedster.

Van der Merwe on Tuesday evening winged his way with the rest of the Lions to France, where they will meet Montpellier in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The Lions have ground to make up after recording one win and a defeat in their first two matches in this season’s Challenge Cup.

Van der Merwe is expecting an open game that may well present him more opportunity to advance his Bok claims.

GAVIN RICH: Nonstop season biggest threat to Bok ambitions

Injuries mount as, unlike New Zealand and European teams, SA franchises get little respite
Opinion
3 days ago

What to look out for in Champions Cup

If not rested, Juarno Augustus could be a devastating force for Northampton Saints against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Former Bok centre Andre Snyman fights medical setback

Snyman, who represented the Springboks in 38 Tests, is battling a tumour that affects his balance
Sport
3 weeks ago

Boks set for All Blacks’ garden of Eden

Rugby World Cup holders will put New Zealand’s record in Auckland to the Test
Sport
3 weeks ago

Salmaan Moerat set for Stormers return

Cape side and Harlequins hoping to snap three-match losing streak on Saturday
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA’s Variawa is youngest Dakar Rally stage winner
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Karthik a major coup for Betway SA20, says Smith
Sport / Cricket
3.
Sunrisers and MI Cape Town ready for blast off
Sport / Cricket
4.
Alcaraz eyes Grand Slam glory in Melbourne
Sport / Other Sport
5.
De Silva and Mendis give Sri Lanka hope going ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Lions get Horn back ahead of Montpellier matchup

Sport / Rugby

Toulouse may deploy Dupont to Durban

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Nonstop season biggest threat to Bok ambitions

Opinion / Columnists

What to look out for in Champions Cup

Sport / Rugby

Former Bok centre Andre Snyman fights medical setback

Sport / Rugby

Boks set for All Blacks’ garden of Eden

Sport / Rugby

Salmaan Moerat set for Stormers return

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.