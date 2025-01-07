Sport / Rugby

Lions get Horn back ahead of Montpellier matchup

List of players in various stages of returning to play in home matches after injury, says coach

07 January 2025 - 17:39
by Liam Del Carme
Quan Horn is back from injury and will be in the Lions team to play Montpellier on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ROBERTO BREGANI
The Lions have Springbok fullback Quan Horn back from injury for Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash away to Montpellier, but they are still carefully managing the return to play of others in the infirmary.

Centre Henco van Wyk, flank Ruan Venter, scrumhalf Morné van den Berg, flyhalf Kade Wolhuter, wing Rabz Maxwane, lock Reinhard Nothnagel, lock Ruben Schoeman, flank Siba Qoma, as well as hookers Morné Brandon and Franco Marais were left out of the touring squad.

They are in various stages of returning to play after injury except for Van den Berg, whose workload is managed in consultation with the Springbok medical team, while Schoeman is serving a five-week suspension.

Scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys explained most on that list should return for home matches later in January.

“We have a number of guys that will be ready between now and next week,” assured Redelinghuys. “We have decided to keep them here to do a last bit of rehab and recovery to be ready for the Dragons and the Bulls, which will be two important home games for us. Most of the guys will be ready for those two games.”

Redelinghuys is keen to see the Lions again assert themselves in the way they did at the start of the season.

“For us it is about getting back to our identity. How we want to play. How we are seen. The focus has just been on us. We haven’t looked at Montpellier, only in the last two days,” explained Redelinghuys.

Wing Edwill van der Merwe has taken a closer look at the French outfit. “International players know how to play in the right areas and their game management is good. Stuart Hogg [former Scotland fullback], who has been playing flyhalf for them, gives them that.

“They are quite a physical team. Big forwards. They are a team that loves to attack. We are expecting a running game. But they are well balanced with their kicking game.

“They are a well rounded and a well coached team. It will be a good challenge for us,” said Van der Merwe.

The Lions are fourth out of six teams in Pool 2. A win will drag them to the heels of Montpellier, who shot into the lead after two rounds.

Boks set for All Blacks’ garden of Eden

Rugby World Cup holders will put New Zealand’s record in Auckland to the Test
Sport
3 weeks ago

Salmaan Moerat set for Stormers return

Cape side and Harlequins hoping to snap three-match losing streak on Saturday
Sport
4 weeks ago

Snyman praises Blitzboks for Cape Town triumph

SA sevens coach delighted after team wins home tournament for first time since 2015
Sport
1 month ago

Fans lift the roof as Blitzboks lift Sevens title at home

SA beat France 26-14 in the final in Cape Town
Sport
1 month ago
