Sport / Rugby

Former Bok centre Andre Snyman fights medical setback

Snyman, who represented the Springboks in 38 Tests, is battling a tumour that affects his balance

12 December 2024 - 20:36
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Andre Snyman is tackled by Scotland's Andrew Henderson in the former's last Test in 2006 at Boet Erasmus Stadium. Os du Randt, in close support, looks on. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Andre Snyman is tackled by Scotland's Andrew Henderson in the former's last Test in 2006 at Boet Erasmus Stadium. Os du Randt, in close support, looks on. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN

Andre Snyman, the muscular utility back who represented the Springboks in 38 Tests, has been diagnosed with a tumour that affects his brain.

Snyman reportedly has a vestibular schwannoma, or acoustic neuroma, which is a tumour that grows inside the ear canal and affects the brain.

While non-cancerous, the rare tumour grows on the vestibulocochlear nerve, which connects the brain to the inner ear.

Snyman, who turned 50 in February, was diagnosed in October and according to reports is due for surgery in January and his recovery time is believed to be three months.

An online post suggests the side effects have been debilitating for Snyman who is no longer able to drive or move without concern due to his impaired balance.

Boks set for All Blacks’ garden of Eden

Rugby World Cup holders will put New Zealand’s record in Auckland to the Test
Sport
2 hours ago

Snyman, who since retiring as a player has mostly lived in the US, is the Valor Christian High School Rugby Club girls’ coach.

Though he played in less than 40 Tests, Snyman had a storied playing career.

His Test debut was a baptism of fire during a first-ever lost series on home soil against the All Blacks.

Three years later he broke his ankle in the act of scoring a try against the same opponents at Loftus Versfeld.

A year later he broke the other ankle in a club game in Durban.

His decade-long Test career saw him on the team sheet of head coaches André Markgraaff, Carel du Plessis, Nick Mallett, Harry Viljoen, Rudolf Straeuli and Jake White.

His last game for the Springboks in 2006 was also the last Test at Boet Erasmus Stadium and he ended his playing career with Leeds Tykes in 2007.

A fundraising page has been set up to help cover Snyman’s medical costs.

Bok World Cup stars back from injury to face All Blacks

Steven Kitshoff, Jaden Hendrikse and Canan Moodie have been selected for 37-man squad
Sport
3 months ago

Boks give Rassie options

Four of the seven debutants score tries, while Ben-Jason Dixon wasn’t far behind man of the match RG Snyman
Sport
4 months ago

When Boks ruled the roost at Twickenham

Here are five matches at England's venerable stadium where the Boks left no doubt as to who was the better side
Sport
6 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Man City crisis trumps that of United before derby
Sport / Soccer
2.
Fifa under fire for awarding Saudi Arabia 2034 ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs still leaking goals despite new defence ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Proteas thrive on being put to the Test as big ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
India head to Gabba Test troubled by skipper’s ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.