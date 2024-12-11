Salmaan Moerat set for Stormers return

Lock Salmaan Moerat is expected to return from injury for the Stormers against Harlequins on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Salmaan Moerat is likely to return to the Stormers’ second row for this weekend’s Champions Cup clash against Harlequins in London.
Moerat has been sidelined with a knee injury but has been restored to fitness for a clash in which both teams will be desperate to snap a three-match losing streak.
Moerat, who has spent more than his fair share on the sidelines, will make a timely return as the Stormers try to inject more experience into their squad, which is buckling under the strain of the injury bogey.
Flyhalf Manie Libbok and flank Ben-Jason Dixon were the latest casualties but they may be back before the end of the month. The same applies to props Frans Malherbe and Sti Sithole (ankle injuries), utility forward Deon Fourie (knee) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (concussed).
Defence coach Norman Laker confirmed Moerat will be available for selection this weekend. Moerat may have his detractors but Laker reminded the media how the second rower is valued in the team.
“He is a quality human being. He is a good leader, so it means a lot to the team.”
“He is 100% fit, and yes, he has travelled with the team,” said Laker about Matthee.
Like the Stormers, Harlequins are also searching for an elusive win. This season they have suffered home defeats to Bath and Bristol Bears but they should be a handful on their home patch this weekend.
Also on a three-match losing streak are the Lions, who are hoping to use their Ellis Park base as an ally against Pau in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.
The Lions showed good form at home with wins over Ulster and Edinburgh but have played away since.
Their latest defeat was suffered at the hands of the Ospreys on Sunday after suffering the prematch disruption of having the fixture moved from Swansea to Llanelli due to Storm Darragh.
Their preparation time for the game is limited but this has been mitigated by the arrival of an advance party of about a dozen players after their clash against Munster a week earlier.
“We only have Thursday as a prep day, because we arrive back in SA on Tuesday, so most of the focus will be on us,” said head coach Ivan van Rooyen. “Our training, our plans, our execution. How we want to play, what we want to do and how we are going to get better.
“We can’t control what team they are going to send, but we need to get a fair bit better ourselves, so that’s going to be our focus.
“Also, playing at home for the last time this year is always special and we want to put on a good show for the fans and everyone who comes out on Saturday.”
He added that utility forward Fourie, Evan Roos and Mngomezulu are not ready to take their places yet.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who was concussed against the Sharks in Durban, should be available before United Rugby Championship clashes against the Lions and Sharks in Cape Town over the festive period.
“He is allowed to start training from Wednesday. The doctor said another week will do him good.”
With Libbok sidelined through concussion against Toulon, the Stormers will have to turn to Jurie Matthee as their flyhalf against Harlequins.
Like the Stormers, Harlequins are also searching for an elusive win. This season they have suffered home defeats to Bath and Bristol Bears but they should be a handful on their home patch this weekend.
Also on a three-match losing streak are the Lions, who are hoping to use their Ellis Park base as an ally against Pau in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.
The Lions showed good form at home with wins over Ulster and Edinburgh but have played away since.
Their latest defeat was suffered at the hands of the Ospreys on Sunday after suffering the prematch disruption of having the fixture moved from Swansea to Llanelli due to Storm Darragh.
Their preparation time for the game is limited but this has been mitigated by the arrival of an advance party of about a dozen players after their clash against Munster a week earlier.
“We only have Thursday as a prep day, because we arrive back in SA on Tuesday, so most of the focus will be on us,” said head coach Ivan van Rooyen. “Our training, our plans, our execution. How we want to play, what we want to do and how we are going to get better.
“We can’t control what team they are going to send, but we need to get a fair bit better ourselves, so that’s going to be our focus.
“Also, playing at home for the last time this year is always special and we want to put on a good show for the fans and everyone who comes out on Saturday.”
