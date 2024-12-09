Sport / Rugby

Snyman praises Blitzboks for Cape Town triumph

SA sevens coach delighted after team wins home tournament for first time since 2015

09 December 2024 - 14:38
by Sports staff
SA celebrate winning the HSBC SVNS Cape Town cup final at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Springbok Sevens coach Philip Snyman was beaming with pride after the Blitzboks won the HSBC SVNS Cape Town for the first time since 2015 on Sunday.

The Blitzboks beat France 26-14 in the final of the tournament, which played out with more than 75,000 people in attendance over the two days.

It was a special evening for Snyman, who was part of the Blitzbok squad that won the inaugural Cape Town tournament in 2015, but he gave all the plaudits to the players, who delivered four great performances over the weekend.

“It’s great to see the players enjoy this win,” Snyman said.

“They are the real heroes of this weekend and they played for every member of our squad who could not be on the field tonight.

“We are very happy with the win, especially since everyone in the squad worked extremely hard, and I’m very proud of how they played.”

Snyman said the Blitzboks identified two areas in their play they had to improve on since last weekend’s tournament in Dubai.

“We wanted to apply more pressure on defence and then play from turnover ball, and make sure we get the ball to our playmakers on the outside as soon as possible,” he said.

“We were very clinical and only conceded two tries on the first day and we clicked into a higher gear on day two. Slow starts in the semifinal and the final made things a bit difficult, but the guys showed a lot of character to come back and win those games.

“The players executed our plans to perfection this weekend and in doing so, they showed what we are capable of. They played very well.”

The Blitzbok head coach said the entire squad worked hard in the past few months and the victory in Cape Town was a reward for the hours spent on the training pitch.

“This goes to every South African who kept on supporting us — we have the best supporters in the world and hopefully this will be the start of big things for the Blitzboks.”  

Blitzbok co-captain Zain Davids said: “You can see the guys are [already] celebrating. We wanted this. The guys showed a lot of heart out there — we played for each other.”

Impi Visser, the team’s other co-captain, added: “It’s just incredible. It’s been nine years since we last won it so it’s great to break the curse and give the people of Cape Town something to celebrate.

“We knew we had a special group of players, but we came up a bit short last week in Dubai. Some new guys came in and stepped up this week.

“We’re building something special and once we have that self-belief we can really go to that number one spot.”

SA Rugby Communications

