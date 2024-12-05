Soyizwapi excited to be back in Blitzbok action

Blitzboks veteran Siviwe Soyizwapi says he is grateful to still be playing after recovering from injury. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/RYAN WILKISKY
A year ago, Siviwe Soyizwapi was among the Cape Town Stadium faithful urging the Springbok Sevens on at the HSBC SVNS, feeling excitement and joy, but also despair when the Blitzboks did not perform to expectations.
What’s more, he could experience first-hand what those results meant to Blitzbok supporters.
So this time around, back on the field and fit again after recovery from a successful knee operation that kept him off the field for almost all of the 2024 World Series, Soyizwapi is fully aware of the team’s responsibilities to provide some relief to their fans.
“It was quite nice to experience the build-up in the crowd as the Blitzboks’ games approached,” Soyizwapi said.
“You could feel the buzz picking up and the energy starting to grow as kickoff approached.
“As a player, you are in your own zone before you enter the field, so you don’t always appreciate that build-up from the crowd. But once that whistle goes, you can feel the support from the stands.”
He realises that expectations of the Blitzboks come from past successes and feels this group of players is growing into a special unit.
“We had some amazing teams and players in the past, but as in any team, you change personnel and with that, some dynamics.
“What excites me about this group is the potential we have and knowing that it can click any moment.”
Soyizwapi, a former wing who has scored 152 tries in 54 tournaments, does not expect his new role in the forwards to allow him to add that quickly to his 780 points so far on the HSBC SVNS circuit, especially since two regulars, Ryan Oosthuizen and Christie Grobbelaar, will miss action due to injuries sustained in Dubai.
“They are both very physical players so for me stepping into those roles will demand the same,” he said.
“I cannot be either of them, but I can be the best I can be, doing what is needed and expected from the coaches and fellow players.
“I realised last year that injury can finish your career when you least expect it, so I am grateful to still be playing.
“At my age and stage of my career, I am playing every match as if it will be my last. As I will do at this Cape Town tournament.”
