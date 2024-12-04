Saru warns of doomsday for rugby without ASG deal
Sport urgently requires cash with local sponsorship exhausted, CEO Mark Alexander tells MPs
04 December 2024 - 18:54
SA Rugby Union (Saru) president Mark Alexander has warned of the sport’s demise in the country if its revenue structure isn’t overhauled and an equity partner found.
Alexander told MPs on Wednesday an equity partner would introduce a key cog in diversifying the union’s revenue base...
