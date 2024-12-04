Lions on high alert for Ospreys in Challenge Cup clash

The Lions’ recent record against the Ospreys has put scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys on high alert.
The teams clash in the Challenge Cup in Swansea on Saturday and though the Lions have plucked the Ospreys’ feathers there before, more recent skirmishes have seen them depart the scene with their tails between their legs.
“We have lots of experience against Welsh sides and unfortunately against the Ospreys not favourable experiences,” said Redelinghuys.
Though the Ospreys will go into the game short of form — they have won just one game in their last five — six most recent matches have yielded wins over Edinburgh and the Stormers.
They are particularly feisty at home and the Lions expect a talon-and-claw affair on Saturday.
“We are expecting a physical game. We experience the Ospreys as quite a tough team,” said the scrum guru.
Apart from getting the better of pesky opposition, the Lions are desperate to stamp their authority further afield.
“Playing in European conditions is an area we need to grow. For us, it is still a work-on to handle those conditions better,” the former Bok prop said of Sunday's challenge.
Squad rotation for the clash will also provide a challenge. A dozen or so players, including in-form centre Henco van Wyk and flyhalf Kade Wolhuter, have been sent home in preparation for their clash against Pau on December 14.
A week later, the Lions have a pressing engagement with the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship. That could be a consequential cash for both teams, especially the hosts if the result goes against them.
Notwithstanding the players sent home as part of squad rotation, the Lions still have flank Ruan Venter, hooker Morné Brandon and loose forward Siba Qoma absent through injury. Wolhuter is also on that list after taking knock to the head in the Lions’ defeat to Munster last weekend.
Their most immediate challenge, however, is on Saturday when they square up to the Ospreys. Utility back Tapiwa Mafura believes they can claim another win in Wales if they can reduce the errors that saw them fall short against Munster.
“A massive opportunity to rectify the errors we made. We lacked composure and execution. We need better organisation and communication. We are not worrying or panicky about this,” he said.
