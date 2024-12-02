Fired-up Hartzenberg ready to shine in Gqeberha

Stormers flyer and Springbok hopeful Suleiman Hartzenberg is planning to put down a marker when the team face French giants Toulon in a Champions Cup clash in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Refreshed after the break for the international window, Hartzenberg will relish the opportunity to shine in front of a big crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.15pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.