Sport / Rugby

Dobson upbeat for Toulon clash as Bok players return

Narrow defeat against Sharks in URC match was no derailment, Stormers coach says

01 December 2024 - 16:24
by George Byron
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Warrick Gelant of the Stormers kicks during his team's United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Warrick Gelant of the Stormers kicks during his team's United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

The Stormers will adopt an all-out attacking mindset and come out with guns blazing when they face French giants Toulon in Gqeberha on Saturday, coach John Dobson says.

After a narrow 21-15 defeat against the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash on Saturday, Dobson said his team are primed to rebound at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.15pm).

“This result against the Sharks hasn’t changed anything for Saturday when we face Toulon in the Champions Cup,” Dobson said.

“I saw a lot that gives me hope. The Toulon game is one we will go and enjoy and play. There isn’t any pressure. The big pressure is in the URC.

“We will go and attack the Champions Cup and enjoy it. We do have to make sure that in the URC we get into the top eight.”

The Stormers had a last-gasp Manie Libbok try ruled out after the TMO spotted a knock-on from the flyhalf, which left the Cape side counting the cost of missed opportunities in Durban on Saturday.

Having fallen behind 14-0 after 20 minutes, the Stormers fought their way back into the game, but failed to capitalise on opportunities that came their way.

“We created so many opportunities,” Dobson said.

“To be fair, the Sharks also probably bottled one or two. We were profligate and wasteful — I can name six opportunities off the top of my head. That was probably the difference in the end.”

The Stormers’ mentor is confident his team are on the right track considering Frans Malherbe and Salmaan Moerat are likely to be back in the mix soon.

“Today [Saturday] gave me hope, even though we are sitting with a defeat against the Sharks.

“We were without five or six of our Springboks. To come here and fight like we did gives me hope about the team.

“I saw a lot of our DNA out there. On other days, those aren’t going to go down like that. I feel quite confident that we can put together a proper run now, especially as those Springboks come back.”

Sharks and Stormers kickstart URC return

Teams hungry for a win in first local derby, while two Gauteng sides face tough matches in Ireland
Sport
3 days ago

Lions have all claws out for Munster clash

Squad heading for Ireland includes player of the year Sanele Nohamba
Sport
4 days ago

Rassie awards snub: there is favouritism, then there is Bias

Bok coach overlooked as France’s Jérôme Daret secures World Rugby’s Coach of the Year
Sport
5 days ago

Huge pay rise for CEO Sweeney as RFU posts record loss

Sweeney’s package more than doubled while UK rugby body reports an operating loss of £37.9m
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Just another day in the MaMkhize ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Nabi chides selfish Chiefs players after Royal ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Dobson upbeat for Toulon clash as Bok players ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Young riders needed as top ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Boks won’t let their guard down despite Wales’ ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.