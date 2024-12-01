Dobson upbeat for Toulon clash as Bok players return

The local currency reached an intraday best level of R18.0088 to the dollar
The Stormers will adopt an all-out attacking mindset and come out with guns blazing when they face French giants Toulon in Gqeberha on Saturday, coach John Dobson says.
After a narrow 21-15 defeat against the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash on Saturday, Dobson said his team are primed to rebound at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.15pm).
“This result against the Sharks hasn’t changed anything for Saturday when we face Toulon in the Champions Cup,” Dobson said.
“I saw a lot that gives me hope. The Toulon game is one we will go and enjoy and play. There isn’t any pressure. The big pressure is in the URC.
“We will go and attack the Champions Cup and enjoy it. We do have to make sure that in the URC we get into the top eight.”
The Stormers had a last-gasp Manie Libbok try ruled out after the TMO spotted a knock-on from the flyhalf, which left the Cape side counting the cost of missed opportunities in Durban on Saturday.
Having fallen behind 14-0 after 20 minutes, the Stormers fought their way back into the game, but failed to capitalise on opportunities that came their way.
“We created so many opportunities,” Dobson said.
“To be fair, the Sharks also probably bottled one or two. We were profligate and wasteful — I can name six opportunities off the top of my head. That was probably the difference in the end.”
The Stormers’ mentor is confident his team are on the right track considering Frans Malherbe and Salmaan Moerat are likely to be back in the mix soon.
“Today [Saturday] gave me hope, even though we are sitting with a defeat against the Sharks.
“We were without five or six of our Springboks. To come here and fight like we did gives me hope about the team.
“I saw a lot of our DNA out there. On other days, those aren’t going to go down like that. I feel quite confident that we can put together a proper run now, especially as those Springboks come back.”
