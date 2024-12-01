Blitzboks in sixth-place finish at Dubai 7s

SA's Donovan Don scores in the quarterfinal against New Zealand on day two of the HSBC SVNS at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER PIKE
Sports Staff — The Springbok Sevens’ grip on the Emirates Dubai 7s Trophy was finally broken at The Sevens Stadium on Sunday when they were defeated 24-17 by New Zealand in the cup quarterfinals.
Fiji beat Spain 19-5 in the grand final. More agony awaited in SA’s fifth-place final against France, where the Bliztboks were pipped 17-15.
Against France, the Blitzboks raced to a 10-0 lead in no time with tries by Donavan Don and David Brits, in the right- and left-hand corners, rewarding some good wide play by the men in green and gold.
Their second-half effort was less flattering though, as they allowed France to score two unanswered tries and with the scores level at 10-10, there was all to play for.
It seemed the Blitzboks had the result under wraps when Zain Davids got a try near the end of the game and a 15-10 lead, only for France to score in the final play of the match, with the try under the sticks resulting in a match-winning conversion by Stephen Parez.
The cup quarter against New Zealand was a classic. Both teams were in a position to win it with their last play, but while the Blitzboks spilt their potential scoring pass, the Kiwis grabbed theirs.
With the Blitzboks (trailing 17-19) on the attack, a loose pass by Shilton van Wyk found a New Zealand defender and they turned that into a try, their first win over SA at this venue in almost a decade.
Quewin Nortjé opened the scoring and Tristan Leyds converted for an early 7-0 lead before Ngarohi McGarvey-Black scored and converted to level things at the break.
Nortjé scored his second in the second half to push his side into the lead again before McGarvey-Black scored and converted again for New Zealand to take a 14-12 lead.
That was cancelled out by Don, who scored in the corner with two minutes left, handing his side a 17-14 lead.
Sofia Maka scored to hand his side a 19-17 lead, with Maka making the last errant Blitzboks pass count to score his second at the end of the half.
Blitzboks in sixth-place finish at Dubai 7s
After defeat by New Zealand in the quarterfinals, France beat them 17-15 in the fifth-place playoff
Sports Staff — The Springbok Sevens’ grip on the Emirates Dubai 7s Trophy was finally broken at The Sevens Stadium on Sunday when they were defeated 24-17 by New Zealand in the cup quarterfinals.
Fiji beat Spain 19-5 in the grand final. More agony awaited in SA’s fifth-place final against France, where the Bliztboks were pipped 17-15.
Against France, the Blitzboks raced to a 10-0 lead in no time with tries by Donavan Don and David Brits, in the right- and left-hand corners, rewarding some good wide play by the men in green and gold.
Their second-half effort was less flattering though, as they allowed France to score two unanswered tries and with the scores level at 10-10, there was all to play for.
It seemed the Blitzboks had the result under wraps when Zain Davids got a try near the end of the game and a 15-10 lead, only for France to score in the final play of the match, with the try under the sticks resulting in a match-winning conversion by Stephen Parez.
The cup quarter against New Zealand was a classic. Both teams were in a position to win it with their last play, but while the Blitzboks spilt their potential scoring pass, the Kiwis grabbed theirs.
With the Blitzboks (trailing 17-19) on the attack, a loose pass by Shilton van Wyk found a New Zealand defender and they turned that into a try, their first win over SA at this venue in almost a decade.
Quewin Nortjé opened the scoring and Tristan Leyds converted for an early 7-0 lead before Ngarohi McGarvey-Black scored and converted to level things at the break.
Nortjé scored his second in the second half to push his side into the lead again before McGarvey-Black scored and converted again for New Zealand to take a 14-12 lead.
That was cancelled out by Don, who scored in the corner with two minutes left, handing his side a 17-14 lead.
Sofia Maka scored to hand his side a 19-17 lead, with Maka making the last errant Blitzboks pass count to score his second at the end of the half.
SA Rugby Communications
Blitzboks ‘need to lay down a marker in Dubai’
Experienced look to Blitzbok squad for Dubai opener
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.