Blitzboks ‘need to lay down a marker in Dubai’

Tristan Leyds in a Blitzboks training session at Markotter Outer Fields in Stellenbosch on November 11. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Tristan Leyds might be a first-timer at the Emirates Dubai Sevens this year and low on HSBC Svns experience compared with the rest of the Blitzboks squad but the playmaker is more than ready for his debut this weekend.
The 27-year-old Capetonian will relish his opportunities with the team determined to lay down a marker for the Sevens series in the opening tournament of 2024-25, Leyds said from Dubai.
“I am super excited and ready to make the most of my first tournament here,” he said.
“We have a good record here but that was not part of the discussions up to this point. The guys were more focused on executing the things we worked on at training over the past few weeks.
“There is clarity on what we want to do and we are ready to go out and express ourselves.”
Leyds will be an important cog in the playmaking role in the absence of the injured Selvyn Davids, but he is more than ready to embrace that role.
“I am confident in my abilities and how to express myself in the team structure. Having not played here before makes it an exciting prospect to go out and perform,” he said.
“I had to work hard on my game since I joined last year and I feel I am coming to grips with it now. There was criticism of my defence, but I have worked hard to improve that. I am confident in that area now and will not only be a number in the defensive line.”
His decision to move from the Stormers to the Springbok Sevens was starting to bear fruit, Leyds said.
“I was with the squad for about four months this time a year ago and I did not put enough pressure on the coaches to select me for Dubai.
“I was the 14th player for Cape Town and then realised I was close, so it was great to debut for the team in Perth, the third tournament of last season.
“Things went a bit pear-shaped for us then but the recovery to win the Olympic repechage in Monaco and then bronze in Paris were huge for our belief that we are on the right track towards redemption and restoring faith in the team and jersey.”
Leyds has played in five world series tournaments, scoring 69 points (nine tries, 12 conversions) and is determined to make the Blitzbok jersey special again.
“If I look at some individuals who wore that jersey in the past and where they are now, it is enough motivation to try to get to that standard.
“Also, to be playing with that Springbok on your chest and knowing you represent your country, your family and the system makes one try even harder.
“For us in the Leyds family, that is also extra special,” said Leyds, whose older brother Dillyn has 10 Springbok Test caps to his name.
