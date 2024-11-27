Sport / Rugby

Lions have all claws out for Munster clash

Squad heading for Ireland includes player of the year Sanele Nohamba

27 November 2024 - 20:17
by LIAM DEL CARME
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sanele Nohamba, the Lions player of the year, is in the squad to play Munster on Saturday. Picture: ROBERTO BREGANI/GALLO IMAGES
Sanele Nohamba, the Lions player of the year, is in the squad to play Munster on Saturday. Picture: ROBERTO BREGANI/GALLO IMAGES

All the winners from their recent awards ceremony, except Renzo du Plessis and Rynhardt Jonker, have been included in the Lions’ touring squad to take on Munster in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash on Saturday.

Player of the year Sanele Nohamba, Currie Cup player of the year Jarod Cairns and Quan Horn, the players’ player of the year, as well as RF Schoeman, junior and breakthrough player of the year, are all heading for Limerick.

Flank Du Plessis and centre Jonker have not been selected but they are likely to see action in their EPCR Challenge Cup clash against Pau on the team’s return.

Jonker is the only player who started in the Lions’ last match against Leinster not to make the trip. Du Plessis was used sparingly on that trip and the trend continues.

The Lions, who lost to Leinster in their top-of-the-table clash, slipped from second on the points table to fourth as a result of that defeat.

However, they recorded a maiden win on Irish soil in 2023 when they beat Connacht and may have reason to be upbeat about Saturday’s fixture.

Kitshoff on the mend but doubts persist about whether he will play again

Bok prop says neck operation a success but his road back to the field is set to be long and winding
Sport
1 day ago

They head to Ireland to face a Munster team in rare strife. The Irish side have made another sluggish start to the competition winning just two of their six matches. In fact, though they often take a while to get going, this season is different as it has already produced casualties.

Successive defeats to Leinster, the Stormers and Sharks led to the departure of head coach Graham Rowntree and forwards coach Andi Kyriacou who had been instrumental in the club winning the URC in 2023, their first trophy in a decade.

Head of rugby operations Ian Costello is in temporary charge of the team until a replacement is found. Attack coach Mike Prendergast, who has had a contract extension to 2027, is the favourite to get the job but former Bok assistant coach Felix Jones and erstwhile England mentor Stuart Lancaster are also believed to be in the mix.

Jones is no longer attached to the England national team but is still contracted to the national federation, while Lancaster is head coach at Racing 92.

Munster’s last win was their 23-0 triumph over the Ospreys in the first week of October and their only other win was their opening round success against Connacht.

Lions touring squad:

Forwards: PJ Botha, Jarod Cairns, Ruan Delport, Francke Horn, Franco Marais, Morgan Naude, Reinhard Nothnagel, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, JC Pretorius, Sibabalo Qoma, Ruben Schoeman, Juan Schoeman, FR Schoeman, WJ Steenkamp, Conraad van Vuuren

Backs: Erich Cronjé, Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Marius Louw, Tapiwa Mafura, Sanele Nohamba, Nico Steyn, Morné van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk, Kade Wolhuter

Pieter-Steph du Toit is world player of year for second time

Springbok flanker becomes the fourth man to take the honour twice
Sport
2 days ago

Rassie awards snub: there is favouritism, then there is Bias

Bok coach overlooked as France’s Jérôme Daret secures World Rugby’s Coach of the Year
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks savour sweet November after victory over Wales

Many boxes ticked as they return unbeaten from UK tour
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sri Lanka and Proteas should serve up a Test feast
Sport / Cricket
2.
Rassie awards snub: there is favouritism, then ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Kitshoff on the mend but doubts persist about ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Nabi impressed by Chiefs’ fringe players during ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Huge pay rise for CEO Sweeney as RFU posts record ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Rassie awards snub: there is favouritism, then there is Bias

Sport / Rugby

Huge pay rise for CEO Sweeney as RFU posts record loss

Sport / Rugby

Du Toit steps in for Nché as Louw returns to Bok team

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Mission accomplished as Boks grow depth while staying top dog

Opinion / Columnists

Australia want Indigenous-Pasifika team to replace Rebels against Lions

Sport / Rugby

Dynamo Kolbe sparkles again

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.