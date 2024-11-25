Sport / Rugby

Experienced look to Blitzbok squad for Dubai opener

Springbok Sevens to face Olympic champions France, Australia and Kenya in their pool

25 November 2024 - 14:29
by Sports staff
SA’s Zain Davids, here scoring in a Paris Olympics Rugby Sevens match against Australia on July 27, and Impi Visser have been named as co-captains for the trip. Picture: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ
SA’s Zain Davids, here scoring in a Paris Olympics Rugby Sevens match against Australia on July 27, and Impi Visser have been named as co-captains for the trip. Picture: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

Springbok Sevens head coach Philip Snyman has included 10 players who have tasted glory at the Emirates Dubai 7s in his first squad for the new HSBC SVNS season, which kicks off in the United Arab Emirates next weekend.

Snyman — who was confirmed as Blitzbok head coach until the end of the next Olympic Games cycle in 2028 — included Donovan Don, David Brits and Tristan Leyds as first-timers to the desert destination, but the rest of the group are familiar with the look and feel of the tournament trophy, including Impi Visser and Zain Davids, who have been named co-captains for the trip.

Snyman said he was happy with the preparations for the new season and the way the 17 players named in the final Dubai training group responded to the challenge to make the final cut.

“The guys worked hard and made it difficult for me to select the final group,” Snyman said.

“Players such as Mfundo Ndhlovu and Shaun Williams, who came back from injuries only a week ago, really made it difficult for me and another week of preparation could have changed my mind, but I am happy with the final group, their attitude and the experience in the squad.

“We have a good core of senior players and some exciting youngsters, who always bring energy to a group.

“Part of the plan is to introduce new players during the season to build depth, something the Springboks are getting right at the moment, and we want to copy that principle.

“Apart from building depth in the squad, we are starting a new season with new goals.

“We want to take the ball wide a bit more and we are looking to defend better and differently to create some turn-over opportunities.

“The aim is to be consistent as well and finish in the top four in every tournament.”

The Blitzboks will face Olympic champions France, Australia and Kenya in their pool, but Snyman is not too fazed about that for now.

“We are only now going into the detail of those matches, the focus in the last couple of weeks was on ourselves and what we want to achieve during the campaign,” he said.

On the good results in Dubai over the past couple of seasons and the expectations it created, Snyman said: “It is always good to start the season well, but what we saw in the recent past was that our performances took a dip after that.

“We are looking to improve on that and though there will be some building of depth, [we] aim to finish in the top three at the end of the series.”

Springbok Sevens squad for Dubai: Christie Grobbelaar, Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser (co-capt), Zain Davids (co-capt), Ricardo Duarttee, Ronald Brown, Dewald Human, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Shilton van Wyk, Quewin Nortje, Donovan Don, David Brits, Tristan Leyds. — SA Rugby Communications

Springboks savour sweet November after victory over Wales

Many boxes ticked as they return unbeaten from UK tour
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: Mission accomplished as Boks grow depth while staying top dog

Coach faces tricky choices with the difficulty centred on who to leave out rather than who to include
Opinion
20 hours ago

Du Toit steps in for Nché as Louw returns to Bok team

Ox Nché has played in 11 of the Springboks’ 12 Tests this year, missing only the clash against Portugal in Bloemfontein
Sport
4 days ago

Hendrikse brothers get nod for year’s final Test

Coach Rassie Erasmus says Jordan only had one chance in the team while Jaden is settled in
Sport
5 days ago

Wales make five changes for SA Test

Coach says accuracy and courage needed against the world champions
Sport
5 days ago

Australia want Indigenous-Pasifika team to replace Rebels against Lions

The Rebels Super Rugby team went into voluntary administration with debts of more than $13m and were shuttered in June
Sport
6 days ago
