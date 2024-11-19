Brothers Hendrikse halfbacks for Boks against Wales

Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse, the 36th set of brothers to play for the Springboks, will be the halfbacks for the team’s last Test of the year against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Jaden and flyhalf Jordan are the first set of brothers to appear together since Dan and Robert du Preez featured against Wales in Washington DC at the start of the 2018 season.

The most recent time a set of brothers were included in the starting team was in the Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland in 2015, when front-rowers Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis ran out in tandem in Newcastle.

Loose forward Cameron Hanekom is set to become the 12th Springbok to make his Test debut this season after being named among the replacements in a match-23 that shows seven changes to the team that beat England 29-20 in London on Saturday. He will become the 51st player to be used by the Boks this year.