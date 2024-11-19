Sport / Rugby

Boks won’t let their guard down despite Wales’ worst run yet

The opponents on Saturday showed against Australia they are a gutsy team, forwards coach Deon Davids says

19 November 2024 - 16:26
by Liam Del Carme
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids during a media conference at St David's Cardiff on Monday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG SPORTS
Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids during a media conference at St David's Cardiff on Monday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG SPORTS

Wales may be on the worst run yet, but the Springboks have given the assurance they will not be complacent when the teams meet in Cardiff on Saturday.

We always want to select our best team whenever we make changes, especially when we bring in younger talent to ensure we surround them with good experience and leadership,” said forwards coach Deon Davids on the eve of the team announcement.

Wales have lost 11 Tests consecutively and were walloped by the Wallabies on Sunday, but Davids isn’t taking any chances.

We know they don’t go away and we have to bring our A-game.

Wales showed against Australia what a gutsy team they are because, though they started the match slowly, they fought back strongly before Australia pulled away in the end,” said Davids.

Their scrums were good, and they are a physical side with good structures. They may not be in a good place but we respect them as a team, and they’ve proven against us in the past that they are one of those sides that just don’t go away.

Over and above that we approach each game with pride and respect for the opposition, and our main objective is to go out there and always give our best.”

The assistant coach said Ox Nché was back in training and is available for selection for Saturday’s Test at the Principality Stadium.

Ox got a cut above his knee but he has recovered well. He went to the gym this morning [Monday] and he … is available for selection,” Davids said.

The Boks are hoping to give hooker Johan Grobbelaar, flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and the uncapped No 8 Cameron Hanekom game time on Saturday.

If he cracks the nod, Hanekom will be the 51st player to see game time for the Boks this year.

Johan has obviously been with us longer than Cameron, and unfortunately he plays in one of those positions where there are established players in Malcolm [Marx] and Bongi [Mbonambi], but I’m sure if he were to get an opportunity he’ll want to use it,” Davids said.

“Cameron is a great athlete, a good learner and he covers all the positions in the loose trio, so he is a talented player who has a lot to offer.”

Gatland mulls future as coach after Australia trounce Wales

Australia hand former Six Nations champions their 11th consecutive defeat
Sport
21 hours ago

Four Springboks nominated for World Rugby awards

Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit, a former winner, are up against Ireland’s Caelan Doris
Sport
20 hours ago

Australia thrash Wales 52-20 in record defeat

Unprecedented 11th successive defeat for Wales adds to coach Warren Gatland’s woes
Sport
1 day ago

Dynamo Kolbe sparkles again

Bok coach praises winger after stellar performance against England
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Four Springboks nominated for World Rugby awards
Sport / Rugby
2.
Kusal helps Sri Lanka beat New Zealand to win ODI ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Racist remark about Son earns Bentancur ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Gatland mulls future as coach after Australia ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Phew, we’ve finally gone from ...
Sport

Related Articles

GAVIN RICH: Boks set the bar high for themselves ahead of Wales game

Opinion / Columnists

Victory over All Blacks lays foundation for France’s bright future

Sport / Rugby

Dynamo Kolbe sparkles again

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.