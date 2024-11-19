Boks won’t let their guard down despite Wales’ worst run yet
The opponents on Saturday showed against Australia they are a gutsy team, forwards coach Deon Davids says
Wales may be on the worst run yet, but the Springboks have given the assurance they will not be complacent when the teams meet in Cardiff on Saturday.
“We always want to select our best team whenever we make changes, especially when we bring in younger talent to ensure we surround them with good experience and leadership,” said forwards coach Deon Davids on the eve of the team announcement.
Wales have lost 11 Tests consecutively and were walloped by the Wallabies on Sunday, but Davids isn’t taking any chances.
“We know they don’t go away and we have to bring our A-game.
“Wales showed against Australia what a gutsy team they are because, though they started the match slowly, they fought back strongly before Australia pulled away in the end,” said Davids.
“Their scrums were good, and they are a physical side with good structures. They may not be in a good place but we respect them as a team, and they’ve proven against us in the past that they are one of those sides that just don’t go away.
“Over and above that we approach each game with pride and respect for the opposition, and our main objective is to go out there and always give our best.”
The assistant coach said Ox Nché was back in training and is available for selection for Saturday’s Test at the Principality Stadium.
“Ox got a cut above his knee but he has recovered well. He went to the gym this morning [Monday] and he … is available for selection,” Davids said.
The Boks are hoping to give hooker Johan Grobbelaar, flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and the uncapped No 8 Cameron Hanekom game time on Saturday.
If he cracks the nod, Hanekom will be the 51st player to see game time for the Boks this year.
“Johan has obviously been with us longer than Cameron, and unfortunately he plays in one of those positions where there are established players in Malcolm [Marx] and Bongi [Mbonambi], but I’m sure if he were to get an opportunity he’ll want to use it,” Davids said.
“Cameron is a great athlete, a good learner and he covers all the positions in the loose trio, so he is a talented player who has a lot to offer.”