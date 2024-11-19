Sport / Rugby

Australia want Indigenous-Pasifika team to replace Rebels against Lions

The Rebels Super Rugby team went into voluntary administration with debts of more than $13m and were shuttered in June

19 November 2024 - 18:24
by Nick Mulvenney
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Sydney — Rugby Australia aims to put together a team of Indigenous Australians and players with Pacific islands heritage to plug the gap in the British & Irish Lions schedule left by the demise of the Melbourne Rebels, CEO Phil Waugh says.

The Rebels Super Rugby team went into voluntary administration in January with debts of more than $13m and were shuttered in June, leaving the Lions with no opposition for their June 22 tour match in Melbourne.

“Given the popularity of rugby in the Pacific Island communities was one point, and the connection to the Victorian rugby community in Melbourne was another important element,” Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“And we also have some great talent with First Nations heritage. So it was a matter of, how do we pull those ideas together to make a very special game in a massive tour?

“The preference will be to have Australian-eligible players of Pacific and First Nations backgrounds, and high-profile players to drive a high level of interest.”

The Lions will play a combined Australian and New Zealand (Anzac) invitational side in Adelaide on July 12 in their penultimate tour game before the three-Test series.

Waugh said he was starting to contact New Zealanders unlikely to be playing for the All Blacks in their July series against France.

“We certainly want to get some high-profile Kiwi players, and given France are in New Zealand then, the sensible place to test some conversations would be the New Zealand players who are offshore,” he said.

“We are starting to engage with some clubs and players.”

Waugh said Australia’s successful start to their end-of-season tour of Europe was assuaging fears that the Wallabies would be uncompetitive against the Lions and raising interest in the remaining tickets.

“Clearly the England game was important and the convincing win against Wales gives more interest and confidence for touring Lions supporters about a strong series, and Wallabies supporters at home as well,” he said.

The Lions will play six tour matches in Australia and Tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney from June 28 to August 2 2025.

Reuters

Brothers Hendrikse halfbacks for Boks against Wales

Cameron Hanekom set to become the 12th Springbok to make his Test debut this season after being named on the bench.
2 hours ago

Boks won’t let their guard down despite Wales’ worst run yet

The opponents on Saturday showed against Australia they are a gutsy team, forwards coach Deon Davids says
3 hours ago

Gatland mulls future as coach after Australia trounce Wales

Australia hand former Six Nations champions their 11th consecutive defeat
23 hours ago

Dynamo Kolbe sparkles again

Bok coach praises winger after stellar performance against England
1 day ago
Sport / Rugby
Sport / Cricket
Sport / Soccer
Sport / Rugby
Sport

Sport / Rugby

Sport / Rugby

Sport / Rugby

Sport / Rugby

