Gatland mulls future as coach after Australia trounce Wales

Wales coach Warren Gatland is to review his position at the helm of the team after they slumped to a 52-20 defeat to Australia on Sunday to register their worst run of results.
The veteran coach said he was hurt and disappointed after the Wallabies ran in eight tries at the Principality Stadium, leaving Wales looking hapless as they suffered an unprecedented 11th successive defeat.
“It’s the most challenging, there’s no doubt about that,” Gatland said, when asked on TNT television whether this was the worst period he had experienced in a long, and distinguished, coaching career. We’ll have a chat with a few people about what happens from here.”
Gatland said he wanted to ensure any decision on his future was best for Welsh rugby.
“The thing is that I care passionately about Welsh rugby. You know, we’ve made lots of sacrifices as a family and stuff, and there’s a lot of negativity around the game, and I want to make sure that whatever decisions are made, it’s not about me.
“What are the best decisions for the [Welsh] game in terms of going forward? I’ve spoken about that a few times in board meetings, about if we’re going to do things and new strategies and stuff, sometimes we’ve got to be bold and brave about making some decisions.”
The 61-year-old Gatland is in his second stint as Wales coach and trying to rebuild his side after several key players retired after the last World Cup.
But poor results are cutting into the considerable credit Gatland has enjoyed with the Welsh after leading them to four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams in his first spell at the helm of the team.
“I’ve tried to be straight up and I’m comfortable with whatever decisions they make. I want the best decisions to be made about Welsh rugby,” he said.
“If that’s about me going, and that’s the best decision, then make the decision. We’ll talk about that and we’ll do that together.”
Matters will not get any easier this weekend as Wales face world champions SA in the last of their three November internationals.
But he suggested not much could get worse after the mauling from the Wallabies.
“I don’t think we could play as bad as we did today in terms of certain things,” Gatland said.
“I do not think anything needs to change, we just need to click. We went into the halftime break with momentum and came back out thinking we were in this game. One try and we would have been ahead, but the game got away from us. We do not need to reinvent the wheel, we just need to take our points.”
